CLI STUDIOS ANNOUNCES FREE LIVE STREAM DANCE CLASSES IN SUPPORT OF DANCE STUDIOS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 RELATED CLOSURES

Online Dance Education Company Launches a Series of Free Classes to Support Dance Studios & Their Dancers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLI Studios, the leader in online dance education for dance studios & their students, announces a series of free online live dance classes taught by industry-leading teachers and choreographers. With instruction by dance superstars including tWitch, Teddy Forance, Talia Favia, Kathryn McCormick, and more, these classes are being offered in support of dance studios, dancers, and a global dance community struggling with Covid-19 related studio closures.“We have been speaking to our studio partners and the wider dance community, and they really needed a way to continue to support their dancers through this difficult time. We wanted to offer studios and their dancers a way to continue to train where traditional options were restricted by Covid-19 related health concerns. We reached out to our faculty, and they were thrilled to help offer this to the global dance community,” said Jon Arpino, CEO of CLI Studios.The free online live dance class series begins at 3pm Pacific/6pm Eastern on March 16, 2020. Each day, classes will be offered in a variety of styles including contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, tap, lyrical, and more.“As the leader in online dance classes and a respected member of the dance community, we are committed to doing our part and to help dancers #keepdancing,” added Arpino.For more information visit www.clistudios.com/keepdancing About CLI StudiosAt CLI Studios, we're a company founded by dancers and dance teachers. We've spent years researching and talking to teachers, choreographers, studio owners and dancers, focused on one question - "How can we help you be your best dancer?" After working with some of the most innovative studio owners and teachers from around the world, we know that it starts with a fun, energized, and inspired dance studio.That's why we're committed to partnering with dance studios to create programs that keep your staff and students inspired throughout the year. Our programs use innovative technology to get you and your studio unparalleled access to 200+ top choreographers at incredibly affordable prices. At CLI Studios we believe that a more inspired studio will help your business, your dancers, and your community be your best, every day, and we're committed to creating programs that do just that.



