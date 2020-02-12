SightX Accelerates Automation Roadmap with Exciting New Product Release

SightX, the leader in the future of automated market research, has announced the release of significant additional automated capabilities.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SightX , the A.I powered consumer intelligence platform, and leader in the future of automated market research, has announced the release of a raft of significant additional automation capabilities. Highlights include both automated MaxDiff and Conjoint experiments. Straightforward step-by-step experiment creation all the way through automated analysis.Naira Musallam, Co-CEO of SightX, said “These new features are very much in line with our mission at SightX to enable greater curiosity in research by removing time consuming pain points in traditional research processes.”Advanced market research studies such as MaxDiff and Conjoint have always been an important part of the market researcher’s tool kit. However, time, cost, and lack of capabilities to either build these projects, analyze them, or both have been roadblocks for mass adoption, until now.SightX’s end-to-end platform allows users to design and distribute these studies in a simplified step-by-step process. And most importantly, all results are organized and analyzed in real-time for users at a cost and in a time frame previously unavailable.“We couldn’t be more excited to have brought forward these releases to our customers. These elements are a part of our vision to help professional researchers not only save time and money, but most importantly, not sacrifice any depth of insights . Our mission at SightX is to provide an end-to-end automated insights platform that quickly, efficiently and correctly delivers insights unlike tools that only focus on components of the whole process.” said Musallam.###About SightXSightX, is a consumer intelligence software dedicated to understanding consumers. Our advanced and real-time analytics gives you time back, so you can focus on the strategic insights about your business, enabling a deep understanding of who consumers are, what they do, and why they do it. Our streamlined research process allows you to grow with data-driven decisions. To learn more, please visit us at, www.sightx.io



