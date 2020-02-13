Allentown’s KDG Helping Manufacturers Engineer Growth with Custom Software Development

KDG offers award-winning custom software development

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning business processes company KDG is helping manufacturers around the Lehigh Valley and beyond innovate custom software solutions. CRMs, ERPs, BI, AI, ML, and dashboarding are among the company’s varied skill sets.

“We’re helping organizations move away from off-the-shelf technology and toward solutions that are flexible for their unique needs,” explains Zac Mason, VP of Technology.

More than 50 global facilities have benefited from KDG’s hands-on, client-centric approach. All projects start with detailed discovery meetings where clients and developers work together to outline requirements, blueprint features, and create personas. KDG’s team often spends time on the manufacturing floor to watch employees in action and pinpoint where redundant processes can be improved.

Over 30% of manufacturing clients return to KDG within a year for enhancements or even new development projects. No projects have been orphaned by manufacturing clients in over five years.

“We credit this to a project management process that values communication, maintainability, and understanding,” adds Mason.

In both 2019 and 2018, the custom software development team was named one of the top teams in Philadelphia by Clutch.co. The team also maintains a 99 percent customer satisfaction rating across 1,300 customer reviews.

To learn more about custom software development, business informatics, and business automation services from KDG, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/services/custom-software-development/.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

