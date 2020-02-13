Affordable Dental Implants in Reading are Available from Berks County Dentist

Dental implants in Reading are available from Affordable Dental Solutions

At Affordable Dental Solutions, a single dental implant costs only $2,000.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable dental implants in Reading are available from Affordable Dental Solutions. For nearly a decade, ADS has been helping patients achieve fuller, healthier, and more confident smiles.

A single dental implant from ADS costs only $2,000. An abutment and crown are included in this low price. Their natural appearance and their durability have made dental implants one of the most popular missing tooth solutions available.

“We encourage anyone who is considering dental implants to schedule a free consultation with our office,” says Dr. Catherine Alger, dentist in Reading. “We’ll take x-rays and walk you through the treatments that are available.”

In addition to dental implants, full, partial, and implant-retained dentures in Reading are also available. Full dentures cost $650 per arch and partial dentures cost $750 per arch. Patients looking for extra stability have the option of implant-retained dentures. They cost $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s existing lower denture.

To learn more about dentures and dental implants from ADS, request an appointment by visiting https://affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

