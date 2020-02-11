Sports Health Technology & Innovation Conference - HealthSportsTech 2020 - Coming to Philadelphia Region in November

PHILADELPHIA, PA, US, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnableHealth, a global health technology and innovation professional services firm based in Philadelphia, PA is launching its inaugural conference showcasing the growing global connection between health technology, data, innovation and sports. The event will explore cutting-edge topics such as: the emerging clinical side of eSports and gaming, the critical role of clinical validation pathways for IT commercialization, the power and influence of sports marketing for athlete entrepreneurs and investors, and the increasingly complex world of data ownership, integration and management.

HealthSportsTech 2020 is a one-day, one-of-a-kind event scheduled for Tuesday, November 10th at the Penn State Great Valley Campus in Malvern, PA. Keynotes and panel discussions will be joined by interactive, emerging technology displays, and a health IT start-up Shark Tank competition. A limited number of favorably priced tickets are available now through Eventbrite, and offer complimentary breakfast, lunch, reception and parking. A portion of the conference proceeds will go to benefit Athletes for Care.

“From the importance of data to the power of sports marketing to the untold clinical, health & wellness story of eSports & Gaming, HealthSportsTech 2020 seeks to connect the dots in a new nexus between sports, health, technology and innovation”, said Mark Stevens, FHIMSS, Managing Director of EnableHealth, producer of the event. “And a new generation of athlete-entrepreneurs are redefining impact investing and how products are promoted and sold here and around the globe”.

Featured speakers at the conference include, John Kravitz, Corporate CIO for Geisinger Health System and national CHIME Board Chair; Derrick Morgan, Former Outside Linebacker for the Tennessee Titans and current impact investor and Managing partner of the KNGDM Group; Charles Aunger, Managing Director and CTO, American Medical Association innovation arm, Health2047; and Dr. Michael Suk, MD JD, MPH, MBA, FACS, Chief Physician Officer, Geisinger System Services, Professor and Chair, Musculoskeletal Institute & Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Geisinger Health System and Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Other speakers include James A. Nemes, D.Sc., Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer of Penn State/Great Valley, host of the event, and Brent Rowe, founding director of Lab 58, the corporate innovation arm of RTI International, premier sponsor of the event. Other event sponsors include: Geisinger Health System; KNGDM Ventures and Montreal-based medical device startup, Emovi.

About EnableHealth:

EnableHealth is a global professional services firm whose vision and mission are to create and sustain an innovative global healthcare ecosystem by accelerating the growth of transformative healthcare initiatives worldwide and enabling entrepreneurs to more quickly and effectively bring to market disruptive health technologies and business process solutions which increase quality while lowering costs. For more information, visit: www.goenableHealth.com



