IT Governance Publishing to exhibit at the London Book Fair 2020

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance Publishing (ITGP), the world-leading provider of governance and compliance books and documentation toolkits, is pleased to announce its attendance at the London Book Fair 2020.

Taking place at Olympia London from 12–14 March 2020, the event brings together more than 25,000 professionals from around the world to help authors, publishers and distributors network, collaborate and build relationships within the industry.

One of the largest book-publishing trade fairs held annually, the London Book Fair provides attendees and exhibiting publishers with the opportunity for rights negotiation and the distribution of content across print, audio, TV, film and digital channels.

The programme is designed to give insight into the latest trends, news and innovations in publishing, media and beyond.

IT Governance Publishing will be attending the event to showcase its range of books, e-books, audiobooks, posters and digital resources concerning international best practice on GRC (governance, risk management and compliance) matters.

Sophie Sayer, ITGP’s Sales Director, said: “With many years’ experience in GRC publishing, ITGP is well positioned to support authors and distributors in the industry. We look forward to attending this event and being able to support authors on their imminent journey to becoming published.”

Distributors, authors and other attendees are encouraged to visit ITGP at stand 4N9C, where they can meet ITGP’s Sales Director, Sophie Sayer and Business Development Manager, Andreas Chrysostomou for a more in-depth discussion.

ITGP publishes books about best-practice frameworks, regulatory compliance, and cyber and information security technical expertise including IT governance, IT service management and project management. Its documentation toolkits have been created by industry experts and compliance specialists, and are used by more than 9,000 organisations worldwide.

To find out more about ITGP and how it can help, please visit the website, email team@itgovernancepublishing.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 666 9000.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Mihaela Scarratt

Group Marketing and Communications Manager

+44 (0)333 800 700

mscarratt@itgovernance.co.uk

NOTES TO EDITORS

IT Governance Publishing is the world-leading publisher for governance and compliance books and resources. Committed to delivering expert content in multiple formats to a global audience, IT Governance Publishing collaborates with industry experts to produce high-quality publications about best-practice frameworks, compliance and technical subjects. With unparalleled industry knowledge, IT Governance Publishing can continually expand and diversify its portfolio while providing a personable and flexible service. IT Governance Publishing seeks to deliver best-practice technical and compliance expertise in multiple formats, and to empower individuals and organisations to achieve their strategic goals with high-quality content and expertise. www.itgovernancepublishing.co.uk



