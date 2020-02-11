Capital Numbers Earns Clutch Leader 2020 Award

Capital Numbers is named a Clutch Leader in 2020

I truly appreciate and thank all our clients and employees whose support and efforts have helped us with getting off the ground.” — Mukul Gupta, CEO

KOLKATA, INDIA, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The B2B ratings and reviews platform, Clutch , recognized Capital Numbers as one of India’s most highly recommended companies that have made noteworthy contributions in the web development and eCommerce space.The Clutch research team selected these companies based on their ability to deliver high-quality work for their clients. Clutch Founder Mike Beares, states, “These companies stand out because of the positive feedback their clients shared with the Clutch team. The quality of their verified reviews shows that these companies know how to deliver exceptional work to their clients.”With this acknowledgment from Clutch, Capital Numbers has proved its drive to turn fresh ideas into real-world solutions that empower businesses and help them transform at scale.Capital Numbers is a global solution provider in the technology space with its headquarter in Kolkata (India) and offices in the USA, Sweden and Australia. Its helmed by a highly motivated and driven team of software architects who offer web and mobile development, designing and maintenance solutions for its valued clientele. An ISO 9001 & 27001 certified organization, it is a partner of choice for global enterprises including Thomson Reuters, Conde Nast, Grey Advertising and Flipkart along with multiple SMEs, agencies and technology innovators.Since its inception in 2012, Capital Numbers has displayed personal dedication to each of its clients, be it a large corporate or a small organization. It has taken informed business risks, delivered winning strategies at 50% less cost than its competitors and won the hearts of over 100 customers.The fact that Capital Numbers has been chosen by Clutch as a top web and eCommerce developer in India goes to show its ability to harness new technologies and come up with business innovation, that sets it apart from the rest.Its tactical approach to simplify, modernize and secure web development and eCommerce projects have earned the company this honor. Despite the emerging challenges and shifting market dynamics, it has been successful at staying relevant and competitive. Capital Numbers constantly works towards finding, fuelling and engineering web development ideas that meet its clients’ needs. It has forged close alliances with its stakeholders by listening, keeping their words and focusing on outcomes.Today, Capital Numbers has been ranked as one of the most highly recommended agencies in India by Clutch, thanks to the full-scale expertise of its developers, designers, coders, and engineers.It is a rapidly growing company that has leapfrogged its competitors and emerged as a Clutch Leader and a true champion.With a 5-star rating on Clutch, Capital Numbers looks forward to achieving more such milestones and deepening its client relationships, from time to time, year after year.About Capital NumbersIncepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 27001 certified organization that specializes in web and mobile application development and digital marketing solutions for global customers. With 400+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered 1500 projects to over 100 businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base including firms like Reuters, Conde Nast, Grey Digital, Flipkart, University of Colorado, along with several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide. To learn more, you can visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com/ About ClutchA B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch’s methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.###



