DOCS Outside the Box! Establishes Innovative Healthcare Approach

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that it has established an innovative healthcare approach that blends traditional and holistic medical techniques. The paradigm focuses on creating an environment where patients feel empowered, educated and able to address their physical, mental and spiritual health. Patients initially meet with both a Medical Doctor (M.D.) and a Doctor of Oriental Medicine (DOM). During the initial meeting, the doctors act as a team, spend significant time with the patients, and educate patients on the potential care plans and treatments that are available across each modality.

Recent examples of the success applying this method includes the restoration of normal bone density from osteoporosis using natural methods. Patients of the clinic that suffered from this affliction were diagnosed, educated on its root cause, and provided all possible treatment options. Those who chose the natural approach were prescribed various combinations of whole food supplements, bioidentical hormones, herbals, and lifestyle changes. The patients recovered bone density to normal status over a timeframe comparable to that seen using traditional pharmaceuticals.

Docs Outside the Box! Is led by Medical Director, Leah Teekell-Taylor, M.D., and by Lana Garner, DOM. The protocol was established as a result of their empathy for patients and the concern that healthcare is becoming an impersonal and quick exchange. The team felt that patients needed to be more empowered, have a say in what is happening within their care, and understand the options and rationale for treatment.

“Dr. Teekell-Taylor and I have been working hard to establish multiple protocols that incorporate traditional and natural medicine for every presentation,” said Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box!. “We believe our current approach provides patients with a high level of care and empowerment.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a holistic care clinic founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, continued wellness and transformative care. Our approach to care is a unique blend of Traditional and Holistic Medicine with a sole focus on the longevity of care and wellness across the whole patient. Our three-pronged care plans are comprehensive, educational and collaborative. Our goal is to ensure each patient is empowered along their care journey to take ownership of their life. We provide guidance to address physical, emotional and spiritual challenges, learn how to utilize their body to its greatest potential, understand all treatment options, including traditional and holistic means to care, take an active approach in making health changes, and learn to make the best health care choices for mind, body and soul; both in our office and in their daily lives.



