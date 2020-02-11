Canadian Armed Forces to present at Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

Military Space Situational Awareness Conference 2020

SMi Group Reports: New Canadian Armed Forces speaker announced for the upcoming Military Space Situational Awareness in London, UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Military Space Situational Awareness 2020 will return to London on the 29th and 30th April. The event will aim to explore key situational awareness challenges in an increasingly contested, congested and competitive space.For the 15th annual Military Space Situational Awareness conference, SMi Group are pleased to announce the newest addition to their expert speaker line up, Colonel Cameron Stoltz, DG Space Requirements, Canadian Armed Forces speaking on ‘Strong, Secure and Engaged’: The Next Generation of Canadian Space Situational Awareness’ where he will brief on:• Canada’s current SSA capability and the status of the SSA project• ‘Strong at home, secure in North America and Engaged in the world’ the Canadian vision for engagement within space• SSA objectives: R&D in new space technologies and partnering with allied partners on space management• Royal Canadian Air Force space roadmap: planned MOU’s and development• Sapphire’s space surveillance capability and schedule for further launchThe last early bird saving of £100 is available until the 28th February. Interested parties are encouraged to register as places are highly limited at: http://www.military-space.com/einPR4 This year, delegates will be given the chance to meet and collaborate with key profiles of commercial, military and research experts from : Aerospace Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space, Analytical Graphics Inc, Brazilian Air Force, Canadian Armed Forces, Cestrian Capital Research, CGI, CNES, CSIRO Astronomy and Space Science, DLR Space Administration, DSTL, EU SatCen, European Space Agency, ExoAnalytic Solutions, FACH (Chiliean AF), FOI Swedish Defence Research Agency, Fuerza Aerea de Chile, Global VSAT Forum (GVF), GMV Innovating Solutions Ltd, Harris Corporation, NATO HQ Allied Maritime Command, Italian Air Force, JHU Applied Physics Laboratory, Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, Kratos, L3 Applied Defense Solutions, LeoLabs, Inc., UK MET Office, Polish Military University of Technology, Mitre Corporation, Nanoavinics UK Ltd, Northern Sky Research (NSR), Northern Space & Security Ltd, NorthStar Earth & Space Inc., Northumbria University, Norwegian Ministry of Defence, OHB System, Oneweb, Pangaea Wire, Polish Space Agency, RAF, RAF Fylingdales, Rajant Corporation, Raytheon UK, RHEA Group, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Romanian Ministry of Defence, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal College of Defence Studies, Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), US Air Force SAF/AQS, SciSys UK Ltd, Serco Ltd, Serradata, SES Networks, Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation, STFC, RAL, Surrey Space Centre, Teledyne e2v, Telespazio France, Thales Netherlands BV, U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Strategic Command, UAE GHQ, UK Missile Defence Centre, UK MOD, UK Space Agency, United Nations, United States Air Force Academy, University of Oxford/ Air Force Institute of Technology, US Air Force, US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Centre, Winston & Cooper Consulting, Zodiac Data Systems and more.• Day-1 morning: will include senior briefings from the hosting nation’s: Royal Air Force, UK Space Agency and Dstl.• Day-2 morning: will include key updates from North America with briefings from the US Air Force, Canadian Armed Forces, US Air Force Research LabIn addition to this, there will be several top organisations from the industry already confirmed to attend such as Gold Sponsor, Exoanalytic Solutions. Other sponsors and exhibitors delegates can expect to meet include: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris, Numerica Corporation and PlaneWave.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available on the event website at http://www.military-space.com/einPR4 For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.Military Space Situational Awareness 202029-30 April 2020, London, UKGold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic SolutionsSponsors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris, Numerica Corporation, PlaneWave Instruments--END--About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



