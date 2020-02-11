Estonian Defence Forces to give updates on their RAS Program at Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2020

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA 2020 Conference

Lieutenant Colonel Sten Allik from Estonian Defence Forces to give exclusive briefing at April’s Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) Conference , taking place on the 1st-2nd April 2020 in London, will provide essential insights into the development and implementation of unmanned and autonomous ground systems from the world’s leading militaries.For those who would like to attend the conference, there is a £100 early bird discount for bookings made by 28th February 2020. Register online at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/EINpr5 It was announced that seven countries – Estonia, Belgium, Spain, Latvia, France, Germany and Finland - signed an agreement for the development of modular unmanned ground systems; Estonia is to be the lead country for the project. The participating countries are planning to use a total of €30.6 million from the European Defence Fund, to which the countries will add their co-funding, promising that the first system prototype will be demonstrated in 2021.An unmanned ground vehicle, along with a command and control system, a cyber defence solution and an integrated network of sensors will be developed within the framework of the project.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to have Lieutenant Colonel Sten Allik, Senior Staff Officer/Future Solutions, Estonian Defence Forces, presenting on day two of this year’s event, to provide attendees with insights on how Estonia are leading the way in RAS development.Lieutenant Colonel Sten Allik will offer a discussion on the ‘Estonian Approach to Enhance Manoeuvrability and Lethality of Light Infantry with RAS’, covering:• Overview of Estonian RAS program• Mixing manned and unmanned – examples of use cases• RAS implications on TTP-s – challenges and preliminary outcomesIn addition to this, he will join senior military representatives from the FOI, US Army, Australian Army, and British Army in a dedicated panel discussion on Manned/Unmanned Teaming for Operational RAS.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/EINpr5 1st-2nd April 2020London, UKGold Sponsor: FLIR Unmanned Ground SystemSponsored by Elmo Motion Control UK, Milrem, Rowden Technologies, QinetiQ, Lockheed MartinFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



