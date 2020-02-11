AI in Drug Discovery to host panel discussion on “The AI Paradigm Shift – is it just a hype?”

AI in Drug Discovery 2020

SMi Reports: The AI in Drug Discovery conference will feature a panel discussion with panellists from Novartis, OMass Therapeutics, Domaineux and AstraZeneca.

LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group’s inaugural AI in Drug Discovery conference will take place on 16th-17th March 2020 in London to analyse and discuss AI machine learning technologies and their potential to reduce drug discovery costs by an estimated US$70 billion over the next decade.The conference will host a panel discussion titled “The AI Paradigm Shift – is it just a hype?” which will be moderated by Tobias Gabriel, Head, External Science & Drug Discovery, Novartis.Panellists will include:• Ben Tehan, Director, OMass Therapeutics• Christine Richardson, Lead Scientist, Domainex• Christian Tyrchan, Associate Director-Computational Chemistry, AstraZeneca Sweden• Graham Smith, Team Leader, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, AstraZeneca UKArtificial intelligence promises to accelerate the drug discovery process and reduce costs, and opportunities to apply ML occur in all stages of drug discovery. Examples include target validation, prospective analysis of chemical reactivity, facilitating the rapid identification of compounds, identification of prognostic biomarkers and analysis of digital pathology data in clinical trials. Recently, multi-objective de novo design, more recently referred to as generative chemistry, has had a resurgence of interest.Deep generative models are machine learning techniques that use neural networks to produce new data objects and promise to revolutionize the design-make-test-analyse cycle and dramatically improve research productivity.The panel discussion will examine how broadly these models are applied and where they can maximally impact productivity today and in the near future.Interested parties can view the full agenda and book their place online at:AI in Drug Discovery Conference 2020Main Conference: 16th-17th March 2020Post-Conference Workshop: 18th March 2020London, UKSponsors: ChemAxon, SchrödingerExhibitor: OpenEye Scientific Software--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



