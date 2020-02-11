PFIZER, INC. FUELS MAGICAL LOVE FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES THROUGH HOPE FOR CHILDREN FOUNDATION

Hope for Children Annual Gala with Santa and Children Hope for Children ® Board of Director Member Patricia Rasmussen, Diana & John Cone Attorneys, Trademark Specialists Helping Hope for Children Foundation with United States Trademark

Hope for Children Foundation Celebrating the Lives of Children and Families Throughout the United States

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia Kirby Rasmussen, Co-Founder of Hope for Children Foundation stated, “We are proud of the history of successfully partnering with various external organizations and companies such as Pfizer, Inc., while sharing in our mission and purpose to deliver life-saving support and initiatives that provide broad public benefit through advancing educational – medical – mental health - food – shelter and legal care, economic stability and improve outcomes for human rights and humanity. These important initiatives change and enhance the lives of children, teens, families and other adults.”

Celebrating the Lives of Children and Families

Hope for Children Foundation is so appreciative of corporations, organizations, individuals and others who donate, making it possible to provide for those in need. Just like Pfizer, Inc. who made an In-Kind donation of approximately 200 containers this last December, filled with wonderful gifts. Those containers were packed with toys and other items, which Hope for Children Foundation gave to various children, individuals and shared some of them through the Santa Cops Dallas Police toy distribution day on December 21, 2019.

Patricia stated, “For example: During the Hope for Children Annual Gala, one little girl shared she wanted a Unicorn for Christmas. The little girl did not know at the time, that later that evening she would receive exactly what she wanted from Santa. A Unicorn was right on top of the container she received. Now that is “Magical Love”! Who did that? Pfizer, Inc. helped create this “Magical Love” for this precious little girl and many others. Each container donated by Pfizer, Inc. was stuffed to the max with mostly the following items: a cute cuddly blanket, an adorable stuffed toy, crayons, coloring books, pencils, pencil sharpener, party hats, party glasses, Rubiks Cubes, snacks, and possibly other things that might fit into this container which helped create “Magical Love” during this time.” Pfizer, Inc. employees spent their time organizing and stuffing these containers with a sweet touch of “Magical Love”.

The Hope for Children Annual Gala is a charity social occasion with stunning entertainment, events and special performances which bring many guests. The A + Academy Middle School Choir and A + Secondary Theatre Department performed this year at the Hope for Children Annual Gala. The party dance band, Party Machine, provided the entertainment this year. They are truly a fun and enjoyable band. Party Machine is managed by the incredible Emerald City Band. Rose, one of the guests commented, “Just as I started to leave, I heard the band. I had to stay. They were my kind of band. They were so good.” Patricia added, “Most of the guests agreed their experience was a refreshing music filled evening at the Hope for Children Annual Gala. Some enjoyed relaxing, sitting back, watching and listening, while children, teens, families, other adults including Santa, and even some members of the board of directors and their spouses got on their feet moving to the beat of the music.”

What should you expect at the Gala? Patricia responded, “The guests are given opportunities to enjoy an evening of socializing, entertainment, food and drink, and raising funds for Hope for Children Foundation. Usually, the guests will be entertained with an evening of singing and music from a children’s choir. You will also hear from the charity organizers and other people involved with companies that give back to the community by donating to Hope for Children Foundation.”

Hope for Children Annual Gala Awards

The following Awards will be announced during the 2021 Hope for Children Annual Gala: Hope for Children Award; Outstanding Children’s Choir Award; Young Professionals Volunteer of the Year Award; Community Volunteer; Corporate Volunteer; and Group of the Year. All of this takes place and much more.

Hope for Children Foundation gives back to the community on a daily basis, not just at Christmas time. It is an honor for Hope for Children Foundation, to serve the children in this community and throughout the nation. On behalf of the children we serve, we thank everyone involved in the 2019 Hope for Children Annual Gala. You really care!

Stand Strong for Children

It is important to connect children, families, you, organizations and systems to understand how we all can take steps to prevent childhood adversity, facilitate healing from trauma, and promote resilience in children, teens, families and other adults.

Help Hope for Children Foundation empower children, families, you and communities with access to best practices so we all can implement great strategies that work best to protect our children and families from the long-term impacts of early trauma.

You can absolutely help change the future for children throughout this nation by taking what science has made clear and implementing proven strategies toward the best possible outcomes. The mental health of every individual is very important. According to the World Health Organization, 450 million people world-wide suffer from some mental-health condition at any given moment. Studies show one in five adults will experience mental illness in the course of a year, in the United States. Over twenty-one percent of children ages thirteen to eighteen suffer from a serious mental-health condition at some point in the delicate developmental window; thirteen percent among kids ages eight to fifteen are at risk of mental illness.

Further, the social cost of all of this is overwhelming. Seventy percent of kids in the juvenile-justice system suffer from at least one such condition. The dollar cost of so much illness is staggering. World-wide, more than $2.5 trillion per year is spent on mental-health care, a figure that’s on track to accurately measure $6 trillion by the year 2030, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Six trillion dollars will be spent willingly to help those



Hope for Children Annual Gala Celebrating the Lives of Children and Families in the United States of America



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.