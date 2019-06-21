New York, New York – Samsung Loses Again. Warning – Protect Your Property

Join children with entire families to support Hope for Children Foundation mission and store. Unitied States Trademark Registration Number 5,731,475 United States Trademark Registration Numbers 5,409,810 & 5,731,137



NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. v. Elm 3DS Innovations, LLC, Appeal Nos. 2017-2474 et al (Fed. Cir. June 12, 2019)

In this proceeding involving 11 related patents and 105 patent claims, the Federal Circuit affirmed the Patent Trial & Appeal Board’s (PTAB) and ruled in favor of the patent owner, not Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Another loss to Samsung - Use of Hope for Children - Cancelled by United States Patent and Trademark Office, Trademark Trial and Appeal Board

Patricia Kirby Rasmussen is the Co-Founder of Hope for Children Foundation and said, “Hope for Children Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit children's charity organization founded for the prevention of cruelty to children, prevailed in its lawsuit against Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. Cancellation Number 9205811 in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. The U.S. Trademark Registration Number 5,409,810 was awarded to Hope for Children Foundation.” Samsung, is a Korean-based company, and temporarily used part of its name Hope for Children, as part of an overall marketing scheme in New York.

Hope for Children Foundation, reclaimed its name in the Trademark Office in an Order. Mrs. Rasmussen stated, “The U.S. Trademark Appeals Board Order concluded: The petition for cancellation is sustained on the ground of likelihood of confusion in connection with Respondent’s International Class 36 services. Hope for Children Foundation, is steadfast in its resolve to defend its name, mission and purpose in the face of all unjust opposition.”

Patricia explained, “The unfortunate four-year battle against Samsung expended much of our time and resources. Shortly after Hope for Children Foundation prevailed in the U. S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board Office, attacks continued against Hope for Children Foundation. Several other entities are tricking the public by advertising and using our name, raising funds without our permission, and keeping the funds. Despite these wrongful actions, today’s announcement of good news is gladly shared with all Americans, Hope for Children Foundation Trademark Registration Number 5,731,137, and Hope for Children Registration Number 5,731,475, were certified through the United States Patent and Trademark Office April 23, 2019, in addition to the original Trademark Registration 5,409,810 of Hope for Children Foundation.

Attorneys John Cone and his wife, Diana Cone graciously and tenaciously showed courage, strength in knowledge and bravery throughout the four years of litigation representing Hope for Children Foundation, we proudly thank them for their continuous support. John and Diana Cone were extremely courageous with undertaking this long tedious battle. The legal filing should not have taken as long as it did, although Samsung pursued one scheme after another in their attempts to financially bully Hope for Children Foundation, and sidetrack the U.S. Trademark Appeals Board. Thank you so very much John and Diana for all that you did, well done! We are very grateful.”

Patricia also stated, “We want to applaud John and Diana Cone for their courage to stand up against Samsung for the past several years, refusing to allow Samsung to bully them. Courage is something that everybody wants; it makes us worthy of respect. We encourage everyone to stand strong with courage to help overcome obstacles that may unjustly cross your path.”

“From the Bible to fairy tales, ancient myths to Hollywood movies, our culture is rich with tales of bravery and self-sacrifice for a greater cause. What about activists like Martin Luther King, or Mother Teresa, or entrepreneurs such as Walt Disney or Steve Jobs, those with a vison and who took great financial risks to follow their dreams? We need your help and support to make our dreams reality for the betterment of mankind, and the future of our nation’s sons and daughters. The famous music maker and singer, Beatle – John Lennon, stated it nicely with meaning, “A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality.”

Patricia explained, “It is our dreams we share with you today. Dreams with hope and desire to become reality. Our 501c3 is a top-rated charity, created on April 2, 1998 to aid sexually and physically abused children, adults and their protectors. Child Abuse has been declared a National Emergency, by Health and Human Services several times in the past, but the President of the United States is the only one who can truly declare such an emergency. We would like to plead with you to write the President, requesting him to acknowledge child abuse as a National Emergency in America. We have heard that he cares for children. Would this not be a loud and clear message for him to prove this to our nation?”

Every year more than 3.6 million referrals are made to child protection agencies involving more than 6.6 million children in the United States. Patricia stated, “Together, with your support, child abuse issues can be brought to the attention of tens of thousands more stakeholders who have the capacity to work together toward protecting all children in this nation. By standing up for children, and supporting this request, you join with investigative priorities of our nations FBI.

Patricia challenges you to have courage and stated, “Reach out to us and join other courageous souls who fight this insidious battle. Please go to our Website and learn more about how you can become more significant by sponsoring a child:” https://hopeforchildrenfoundation.org/sponsor-child/

Patricia reminded us, “Hope for Children Foundation is recovering financially from the past five years. Make several purchases with our beautiful and famous logo printed on them, or choose other designs we have available for your purchase: shop now” https://hopeforchildrenfoundation.org/shop-now/

Join us for our toy drive. A huge THANK YOU is extended to you for your possible new commitment, ongoing support and involvement.





