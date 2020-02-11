Industrial Cybersecurity Firm Bayshore Networks Names Katherine Brocklehurst Vice President of Marketing

Company positions SCADAfuse, SCADAwall and OTaccess for global growth and expansion

DURHAM, NC, USA, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bayshore Networks , a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity policy and protection, today announced Katherine Brocklehurst has joined the firm as Vice President of Marketing. With more than 20 years of experience delivering high impact marketing programs for security technology providers, Brocklehurst will lead the global marketing team in the expansion of brand awareness, go-to-market strategies, and the firm’s partnership programs.“Bayshore Networks is entering a new phase of its growth, coming out of stealth mode where we have been expanding our work with key customers and development of our next generation OT policy and protection solutions,” said Kevin Senator, Bayshore Networks CEO. “Katherine’s depth of product and marketing experience with industrial enterprise security buyers and partners make her the perfect choice for Bayshore Networks. She has the vision and experience to help us expand our market presence and showcase our brand globally.”Brocklehurst joins Bayshore Networks from Claroty where she focused on global strategic partner marketing with Rockwell Automation, Siemens, and Schneider Electric and technical partner marketing with companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Aruba, Check Point, Kudelski Security, NTT Security, and others. Previously, Brocklehurst was responsible for go-to-market activities for Belden’s network security devices for Hirschmann, Tofino Security, and GarrettCom designed protect industrial networks. Her field experience was to expand into energy and utilities, manufacturing (process and discrete), oil and gas, and water/wastewater. She also held senior marketing positions with Tripwire, where she led product marketing programs for its flagship product into electric utilities that delivered a 400% increase in revenues from US and Canadian utilities in its first year.“Industrial enterprises continue to be challenged by complex threats and Bayshore Networks is entering into its next-generation of products to make it easier for OT production environments to address some of the more difficult security problems,” said Brocklehurst. “I’m proud to help Bayshore advance its mission to protect the industrial and critical systems that power our world.”About Bayshore NetworksBayshore Networks was founded in 2012 and is a leading provider of patented and award-winning industrial cybersecurity protection specifically designed for OT environments, automation engineers, and plant operators. The company created SCADAfuse , SCADAwall and OTaccess to address the digital and physical security risks which can compromise the safety and availability of OT environments through securely protecting ICS systems, SCADA, industrial applications, networks, machines, and workers from cyber threats. Bayshore Networks is backed by Forgepoint Capital, Benhamou Global Ventures and Bayshore technology is in use by GE, Kimberly Clark, AT&T, and water districts and wastewater treatment sites across the United States. For more information, email or visit us at contact@bayshorenetworks.com or visit us at www.bayshorenetworks.com Press Contact:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.