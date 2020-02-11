Palm Beach helps Human Trafficking victims

No More Tears was introduced to a Palm Beach crowd

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- No More Tears , a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to save and empower victims of human trafficking and domestic violence, was introduced to a Palm Beach crowd at Club Colette on the 3rd of February.The organization was presented to the attendees via a luncheon sponsored by Cynthia Berenson , and organize by Cesare Barro, Mary Mahoney, Andrea Angioli , and Alessia Moccia.Somy Ali, the founder and President of No More Tears, was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude towards the organizers and the Palm Beach attendees.The guests listened to the plight of three human trafficking survivors and how, through the aid of No More Tears, they were able to find the path to healing from all that they had endured. The room filled with heavy hearts and the crowd was awestruck by the survivors' courage.The guests made significant contributions to the organization to help save more lives.Florida ranks third in the nation when it comes to the prevalence of human trafficking.Somy Ali, the founder, and the organization's volunteers work tirelessly to help eradicate this widespread problem.



