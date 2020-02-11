Portwell Launches First Full-Size PICMG 1.3 Single Board Computer Featuring Latest Intel® 8th/9th Gen Processors

ROBO-8114VG2AR

ROBO-8114VG2AR with Intel C246/Q370 chipset provides enhanced CPU and graphic performance and flexible I/O expansion capability

ROBO-8114VG2AR is aimed at customers who are seeking an embedded desktop system with high computing power and flexible expansion capabilities.” — Maria Yang

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market and a member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance has launched its new ROBO-8114VG2AR. According to Maria Yang, product marketing engineer at American Portwell Technology, ROBO-8114VG2AR is aimed at customers who are seeking an embedded desktop system with high computing power and flexible expansion capabilities. Yang recommends the new ROBO-8114VG2AR as the ideal choice for balanced or performance-demanding applications in industrial automation and control systems, medical/healthcare imaging systems, automated test equipment, digital signage, digital security surveillance, broadcasting systems, transportation and storage.

Energy Efficiency, Optimized Power Consumption and Performance

ROBO-8114VG2AR is Portwell’s PICMG 1.3 full-size Single Host Board (SHB) computer featuring the latest Intel Xeon E family processors up to 3.6 GHz (35-95W) (Coffee Lake refresh platform) in LGA 1151 socket with Intel C246 chipset or Intel 8th/9th Generation Core i3/i5/i7 /Pentium/Celeron with Q370 chipset. The new SHB supports for Intel Turbo Boost, Hyper-Threading, Virtualization, Thermal Monitoring, Trusted Execution (TXT) and SpeedStep Technology (depends on processor SKU); delivers up to 128GB dual-channel ECC/non-ECC DDR4 2133 SO-DIMM on four sockets; flexible PCI Express Gen 3 (up to 8.0 GT/s) from CPU—1x PCIe x16 or 2 x PCIe x8 or 1 x PCIe x8 and 2 x PCIe x4 adjusted by jumper setting—from Chipset—1 x PCIe x4 or 4 x PCIe x1 by different BIOS, and PCI expansion—4 x PCI devices at 32-bit, 33 MHz; 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 8 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4 x USB 2.0, 5 x SATA 3.0 (dual ports via backplane), 1 x M.2 Type M 2280 for SSD and software RAID 0,1, 5,10; dual Gigabit Ethernet LAN, 2 x RS-232, 2 x RS-232/422/485 selectable by BIOS adjustment; Intel Gen 9 graphic engine that provides significant 3D multimedia performance and supports DirectX 12, OpenCL 2.0 and Open GL 4.5; supports multiple independent displays such as HDMI (4K resolution), DVI-D (up to 1920x1200) and VGA (up to 1920x1200), by using DVI-I to DVI-D and VGA Y splitter, user can connect with DVI-D and VGA monitor simultaneously (available in both clone and extended modes); ATX power input; supports onboard TPM2.0 for application security.

The latest SBC for new application or legacy architecture

“In a nutshell,” says Jack Lam, Sr. product marketing director at American Portwell,” the new ROBO-8114VG2AR offers energy efficiency, and optimized balance of computing power, accelerated graphic processing and power consumption for new application needs or a quick upgrade for the legacy application installed with the old SHB. What’s more,” he adds, “it also provides high flexibility for expansion with the backplanes, supports multiple peripheral control and wireless connectivity for remote applications. Not only that,” Lam continues, “our customers also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the long life cycle support of 10+ years inherent with this product.”

“The important take-away for our customers,” Lam confirms, “is that PCOM-B654GL provides a quick update to the latest Intel microprocessor with accelerated graphic processing and overall power consumption, all of which enables quick time-to-market for OEM customer’s product. Plus,” he adds, “Portwell’s ability to consistently provide the most up-to-date technology and features has resulted in the company taking its place as the leading COM Express solutions provider for the embedded computing market. This means that not only do our customers gain the assurance of working with an industry leader, but they also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 10+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product.”

# # #

About American Portwell Technology

American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.