Portwell Unleashes New Industrial Computing Solutions with Intel Atom® Processors x7000RE Series
Next-Gen Intel Atom® Processors x7000RE Series Powered Industrial Computing Platforms Delivering Enhanced GPU and AI Inference PerformanceFREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, today announced the launch of an extensive lineup of cutting-edge motherboards, computer modules, and embedded systems powered by the latest Intel Atom® x7000RE Series processors. This comprehensive rollout exemplifies Portwell's commitment to delivering robust, high-performance computing platforms that empower customers across diverse industrial sectors to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge. Leveraging Intel's groundbreaking architecture, Portwell's new product family offers unparalleled processing capabilities, seamless integration, and unwavering reliability to meet the most demanding requirements of modern industrial applications.
Upgraded Processor Empowering Industry, Communication and Edge Computing
Intel Atom® x7000RE Series processors offer a compelling proposition for industrial, communication, and edge computing applications. Extending the cutting-edge features of the previous generation, these processors bring enhanced performance scalability with up to 8 Gracemont cores at low power consumption, improved CPU and GPU capabilities, and AI inference acceleration with AVX2 and VNNI support. Intel Atom® x7000RE Series caters to industrial use cases with extended temperature ranges, predictable performance, real-time capabilities through Intel TCC and TSN, and integrated GPU for AI and media processing. This series offers a robust and versatile platform for driving innovation across diverse industries and sectors, enabling customers to tackle demanding workloads with superior performance, reliability, and efficiency.
Versatile Solution Lineup with Cutting-Edge and Trusted Design
NANO-6064-ASL: Nano-ITX Industrial Embedded Board
Portwell’s NANO-6064-ASL delivers upgraded performance and reliability for industrial applications. Featuring extensive connectivity options supporting M.2, microSD, SATA III, TPM, triple display via HDMI, DisplayPort, and LVDS, and robust design with ESD protection of 6KV (contact) and 15KV (air), it thrives in harsh environments. With an extended temperature range -40°C~85°C, NANO-6064-ASL excels in mission-critical applications such as medical monitoring systems, planning station, imaging and analysis systems, industrial automation and robotics, ensuring optimal operation under extreme conditions.
PCOM-B646: COM Express Type 6 Compact Module
The PCOM-B646 is a COM Express Revision 3.1 Type 6 Compact module designed to meet the needs of most Type 6 users through carefully allocated I/Os. It provides a good upgrade path for existing customers who have been using Intel Atom based compact form factor modules. Keeping up with the trend of edge computing, the PCOM-B646 features a low-power Atom platform and wide temperature support, making it suitable for outdoor deployment. Additionally, the addition of CAN bus functionality extends its applicability to fields such as automotive, medical, and machine control that require CAN bus integration. With excellent performance-per-watt ratio and wide temperature adaptability, the PCOM-B646 can be used to upgrade existing compact fanless BOX PCs, making it an ideal solution for automation, healthcare, and transportation verticals, driving innovation across various industrial markets.
PCOM-BA03GL: COM Express Type 10 Module
PCOM-BA03GL COM Express Type 10 module delivers high-performance computing tailored for various applications. Featuring up to 16GB of on-board LPDDR5 SDRAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, it ensures ample memory and storage capacities. With low power consumption ranging 6W~12W and support for 4K display resolution, it strikes an ideal balance between efficiency and high-quality visuals. Moreover, its wide temperature support -40°C~85°C on select SKUs enables reliable operation in harsh environments, making it well-suited for military and industrial deployments. This compact yet powerful module empowers businesses with robust computing capabilities, making it an ideal choice for demanding IoT, military, and industrial use cases.
WEBS-21J0-ASL: Rugged and Fanless Embedded System
WEBS-21J0-ASL is purposely built for industrial applications featuring rugged design that thrives in harsh environments. Its wide temperature support from -20°C to 60°C and fanless construction ensure reliable operation in demanding conditions. With a rich array of I/O interfaces, WEBS-21J0-ASL seamlessly integrates into diverse operational environments. Designed for easy installation and maintenance, this compact yet powerful Box PC streamlines deployment and serviceability. Tailored for factory automation, process control in production lines, and IoT gateway applications, the WEBS-21J0-ASL delivers robust computing capabilities and durability, making it an ideal choice for industrial automation and edge computing solutions.
Portwell's new product series taps into over 30 years of trusted expertise in industrial embedded computing. The company offers comprehensive support, from design assistance to production and certification processes. Portwell demonstrates commitment by providing roadmaps for next-gen upgrades and new projects. With deep industry experience and a customer-centric approach, Portwell empowers businesses across sectors with reliable, high-performance and intelligent computing innovations.
For more information about the latest Portwell solutions powered by the Intel Atom® Processors x7000RE series:
NANO-6064-ASL Nano-ITX Industrial Embedded Board
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=NANO-6064-ASL
PCOM-B646 COM Express Type 6 Compact Module
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=PCOM-B646
PCOM-BA03GL COM Express Type 10 Module
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=PCOM-BA03GL
WEBS-21J0-ASL Rugged and Fanless Embedded System
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=WEBS-21J0-ASL
