Portwell Announces Intel® Xeon® D-2800 and D-1800 Processors-based 1U Network Security Appliance Series
Enables server-class computing, hardware-based security, and high-bandwidth performance for network applications at the edge and beyondFREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc. (https://www.portwell.com), a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, launches PNSR-5001 and PNSR-5000 1U network security appliances. PNSR-5001, featuring the Intel® Xeon® D-2800 processors up to 22 cores, is built upon a compact 1U 19˝ rackmount platform. PNSR-5000, designed with the Intel® Xeon® D-1800 processors with 4 to 10 cores, is similarly developed upon a compact 1U 19˝ rackmount platform. Benefiting from the Intel Xeon D processors’ highly integrated design, the Portwell PNSR-5001 and PNSR-5000 deliver density-optimized performance, availability, upgradability and advanced security for diverse network applications in NAT firewall, network router, IDS/IPS, UTM and VPN, SD-WAN, fog computing, edge gateway, data center edge, IoT operations, and more.
PNSR-5001 Delivers Advanced Compute, High Throughput and Scalability
Featuring Intel Xeon D-2800 processors, the Portwell PNSR-5001 is designed with innovative standards and specifications for scalable network expansions. Incorporating three front accessible OCP (Open Compute Project) NIC 3.0 slots, each supporting PCIe 4.0 interface with flexible selections between the Portwell-designed PNC series of OCP NIC 3.0 network adapters with bypass function, such as PNC-OB2R-G10, PNC-EB4R-G2 and PNC-EB4S-G10, and the majority of the OCP NIC 3.0 varieties currently on the market.
PNSR-5001 also features 8x DDR4 2933MHz DIMMs (up to 128GB per DIMM for a total of 1024GB); 2x onboard 1GbE RJ45 management ethernet ports and 4x 10GbE SFP+/25GbE SFP28 fiber ports supporting up to 100Gb throughput; 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 and 1x RJ45 console. Furthermore, it provides flexible expansion including 2x 2.5˝ SATA 3.0 HDD/SSD, and 3x M.2 interfaces for multiple connectivity expansions: 1x M.2 Key M 2280 slot for storage, 1x M.2 Key E 2230 for WiFi, and 1x M.2 Key B 3042/3052 with SIM slot for cellular connectivity.
PNSR-5000 Enables High Compute for Value-Performance Optimization
Built with Intel Xeon D-1800 processors, PNSR-5000 is an ideal solution for lower-throughput usages, for example, customer premise equipment. It features 4x DDR4 2933MHz DIMMs (up to 64GB per DIMM for a total of 256GB); onboard 6x 2.5GbE RJ45 ethernet ports with two pairs of bypass and 2x 10GbE SFP+/25GbE SFP28 ports; 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 and 1x RJ45 console; and expandable LAN ports with front access—up to 8x 10GbE SFP+ and 2x 100GbE QSFP28 ports (via OCP 3.0). There are a host of flexible expansion options including 2x standard PCIe x8 or 1x PCIe x16 or 1x OCP 3.0 x16; 2x 2.5˝ SATA HDD/SSD; 1x M.2 Key M 2280 slot for storage; and 2x M.2 Key B 3052 with SIM slot for cellular connectivity. PNSR-5000 is also designed with expansion of PCIe Gen4 devices to support a full-height, half-length (FHHL) standard PCIe Gen4 RAID control card or other PCIe Gen4 add-on card for application-specific use cases.
Built with and for All-Around Availability, Reliability and Security
All around, PNSR-5001 and PNSR-5000, purposefully built with and for availability, reliability and security, empower an x86-based network security appliance on a compact 1U 19” rackmount footprint, while delivering server-class performance, and OCP NIC 3.0 expansion flexibility with option to include network bypass feature to further strengthen system availability and network uptime. Moreover, PNSR-5001 is built with redundant power supply for resilient power input design, as well as onboard BMC AST2500 via IPMI 2.0 for remote management tasks. In addition, PNSR-5001 and PSNR-5000 are equipped with onboard TPM 2.0 for cryptographic processing.
Designed with the latest network adapters technologies with industry-standard selections and serviceability, the Portwell PNSR-5001 and PNSR-5000 network security appliances help lower development costs while accelerating time-to-deployment/time-to-market for the ever-evolving network applications and use cases across industries among medium and large enterprises. And as always, Portwell assures that our customers and partners not only benefit from the latest product technologies and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the longevity support inherent in every Portwell product.
Product details:
PNSR-5001 1U Network Appliance with Intel Xeon D-2800 Series Processors Featuring 3x OCP NIC 3.0 Interfaces and BMC
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=PNSR-5001
PNSR-5000 1U Network Appliance with Intel Xeon D-1800 Series Processors Featuring an OCP NIC 3.0 Interface
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=PNSR-5000
