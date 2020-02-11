Lantha Sensors Appoints Judy Bollinger to Board of Directors as Company Set for First Product Launches

Leading portable chemical analysis solutions provider rounds out leadership team and prepares for launch of revolutionary products

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lantha Sensors , the primary portable chemical analysis solutions provider combining unparalleled simplicity, speed and accuracy to provide the best possible solutions for the chemical detection and measurement process, today announced that Judy Bollinger will be joining the Board of Directors. Mrs. Bollinger is co-founder of Judico Capital Pte. Limited, a Singapore-based fund that invests in Pan-Asian listed equities, and will be providing guidance and helping Lantha shape their business strategy.Mrs. Bollinger is a key asset for Lantha in budget auditing, financial analysis, international markets, and competitive analysis. She has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services business in the US, Europe and Asia. Her early career focused on equity research and she was a top-ranked analyst for Goldman Sachs in New York.“We are set for explosive growth in 2020 and will be launching multiple new products in Q1 and Q2. Having the skill set that Judy Bollinger brings to our company via the board of directors will be key to our immediate and long-term success,” stated Rob Toker, Lantha Sensors’ chairman and chief executive officer. “The ability to grow quickly is far better when you have the people that also help you grow right.”For more information on where to purchase Lantha Sensors solutions and service details, visit https://www.lanthasensors.com/ ###About Lantha SensorsLantha Sensors is an Austin, Texas-based portable chemical analysis solutions provider combining unparalleled simplicity, speed and accuracy to provide the best possible solutions for the chemical detection and measurement process. The company has offices in Austin and Manor for separate marketing and research operations.



