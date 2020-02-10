Secretary Azar Statement on President Trump's FY 2021 Budget

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement regarding the release of President Trump's Fiscal Year 2021 Budget:

"President Trump's FY 2021 Budget aims toward a future where HHS's programs work better for the people we serve; where America's healthcare system is affordable, personalized, puts patients in control, and treats you like a human being, not a number; and where our human services programs put people at the center. The President's Budget proposes to protect what works in our healthcare system and make it better, by paying for value and empowering patients to get better care at a lower cost. Continuing the President's success in making an impact on key public health challenges, the Budget proposes investments to end the HIV epidemic in America by 2030, bring down the rate of drug overdose deaths further, and combat challenges like rural health disparities and poor maternal health outcomes. The Budget makes difficult, prudent choices about what to do with taxpayer dollars, targeting investments in programs that have proven effective and cutting back on programs that have not."

Find HHS's FY2021 Budget in Brief here: https://www.hhs.gov/about/budget/fy2021/index.html