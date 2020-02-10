The Happily Divorced Club Launches Purposeful Reward to Prepare Kids for Life

Join The Club to Start Today Since 1998, Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com We Love to Represent Talented Tech Professionals

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the club in LA and rewarding referrals made by club members with higher purpose educational service savings to benefit kids.

I love to help moms prepare their kids for life” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency helping companies find professional staff, and helping fund kid causes. Happily divorced working moms join the club by participating in R4G and make referrals to earn savings for higher purpose services that prepare kids for life According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I created the Happily Divorced Club to honor my mom who divorced my dad to find freedom…and joy in her life…divorce is not the end it is just a new beginning! Preparing kids for life is every family's higher purpose."How Moms Join the Club1. Mom lives in LA and is a working professional that successfully participates in Recruiting for Good referral program.2. Mom introduces a company hiring professional staff; Recruiting for Good helps the company find an employee to earn a finder's fee.3. From the finder's fee, R4G makes a donation to a nonprofit or school; and rewards savings for career mentoring services, college prep testing courses, or tutoring.Carlos Cymerman adds, "I love to help moms prepare their kids for life."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Happily Divorced Club LA to serve and improve the quality of life for 100 working moms and kids. To learn more visit www.HappilyDivorcedClub.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring community service 'Our Moms Work;' a cost free career mentoring service for women who love to find joy at work, strategize on getting a promotion/raise, or find a job to love (or start a business that makes a difference). To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



