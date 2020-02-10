Chagrin Documentary Film Fest Announces Partnership with Cleveland Based Film Distributor Gravitas Ventures
“Gravitas is thrilled to be collaborating with the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival as it furthers our ability to bring real stories from great filmmakers to over 100 million homes in North America,” said Gravitas President Michael Murphy.
Gravitas Ventures is a global entertainment distribution operation with the ability to connect filmmakers and producers with consumers through hundreds of media platforms throughout the world. They specialize in distributing thought-provoking features and documentaries.
The partnership between CDFF and Gravitas shows the rise in the interest and popularity of documentary film. The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival has been on MovieMaker Magazine’s “Top 50 Festivals Worth the Submission Fee,” for seven of its ten years and welcomed an audience of more than 13,000 in 2019.
“The entire team at CDFF put on one of the best documentary film festivals in America. They treat the filmmakers like royalty and the entire town gets behind the festival making it a truly unforgettable experience,” said Zachary Capp - The Ringmaster.
The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival draws audiences from all over Northeast Ohio, the US and the world to experience documentary films and the compelling art and culture they highlight.
“From the beginning, our Festival has been all about empowering talented filmmakers. A guaranteed distribution deal from one of the top distributors in the country is a huge continuation of that founding mission,” said Founder and Director Mary Ann Ponce.
Previous Gravitas titles that have played at the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival include Dear Mr. Watterson (Directed by Joel Allen Schroeder), Armstrong (Directed by David Fairhead), Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk (Directed by Jason Baffa), Just One Drop (Directed by Laurel Chiten), Return to Hardwick (Directed by Michael Sellers), among others.
The 11th annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival is scheduled for October 6 through 11, 2020 at venues all around the charming century Village of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Film submissions are accepted through Film Freeway with an Early Bird submission deadline of February 24, 2020.
Events and information on the Festival website (chagrinfilmfest.org) or by calling (440) 247-1591.
