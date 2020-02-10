Wicked Crisps Named Exporter Of The Year By North Carolina Department of Agriculture And Consumer Services

Wicked Crisps®, are artisan-baked vegetable crisps from Carolina Snacks, a veteran-owned, community-focused business based in Raleigh, North Carolina.The company provides farm to table, nutritious snack products. Founded by industry veteran Phil Kosak, Wicked Crisps is people-centered and provides jobs for workers who might have been overlooked by typical employers.

RALEIGH, NC, USA, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raleigh-based Wicked Crisps is pleased to announce it has been named 2020 Exporter of the Year by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA & CS). The award recognizes individuals or companies that have made a positive impact on North Carolina agricultural exports. The award was presented in Raleigh by State Commissioner of Agriculture, Steven Troxler at the 2020 North Carolina Department of Agriculture Development Forum.Wicked Crisps provides farm to table, nutritious snack products crafted with bold flavor and baked with wholesome ingredients for a taste experience that is deliciously deceptive. Made from veggies, herbs and spices, Wicked Crisps are a guilt-free snack that is amazingly tasty as well as nutritious. Wicked Crisps are distributed throughout the United States and are also sold into Australia, Canada, Germany, Mexico, Poland, Spain, UK, Turks and Caicos. They have also cleared a path to sell in Japan and Israel.“We are grateful to have worked closely with the NCDA & CS and for the support from our local community as we continue to grow our reach on a global level,” says Phil Kosak, Founder of Wicked Crisps. “We are thrilled to receive this award and continue working to support North Carolina’s agricultural industry as we continue to expand our distribution around the world.”For more information about Wicked Crisps, please visit WickedCrisps.com. To stay up to date on other news and information from Wicked Crisps like the company's Facebook page, and follow Wicked Crisps on Twitter and Instagram.About Wicked CrispsWicked Crisps, are artisan-baked vegetable crisps from Carolina Snacks, a veteran-owned, community-focused business based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Founded by industry veteran Phil Kosak, the company is people-centered and provides jobs for workers who might have been overlooked by typical employers. The company provides farm to table, nutritious snack products. Wicked Crisps are available online and in select retail locations. For more information on Wicked Crisps visit WickedCrisps.com###



