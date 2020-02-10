MIDLAND TRUST ANNOUNCES NEW, CUSTODIAL ACCOUNT OFFERINGS IN ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS WITH NON-IRA MONEY

Midland Trust Logo

Midland Trust is proud to announce the possibility to leverage alternative investment transactions with non-retirement money.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Trust Now Offers Custodial Accounts for Non-IRA Investors

Since 2002, Midland Trust Company has been a leader in the custody of alternative investments within IRA accounts, administering over $2 billion in assets. Its goal has been to make investing in alternative investments with IRA funds simple and easy to accomplish. Now, Midland is proud to announce the possibility to leverage alternative investment transactions with non-retirement money.

Leveraging the expertise and efficiency of Midland, clients can now establish an individual, joint, or trust account to invest in alternative investments such as real estate, hedge funds, venture capital, start-up companies, private equity, and much more.

Alternative investments offer greater diversification, potentially higher returns, and the comfort of investing in something more familiar. However, the process of investing in alternatives and the on-going administration can be cumbersome. By making investments through Midland, clients will gain the ability to electronically complete documents with the assistance of a transaction specialist and be able to monitor the performance of their investments over time.

Dave Owens, President and CEO of Midland, said, “Part of our company’s values are to be responsive, evolving constantly to serve our industry in new ways and meeting our clients’ changing needs. Custodial accounts now offer our clients a simple, efficient way to invest and save for their retirement without the use of an IRA account.”

There are three easy steps to get started with a custodial account:

1. Open an account at Midland Trust Company.

2. Fund the account.

3. Make the investment.

Let Midland Trust simplify the alternative investment process and administration for your non-IRA money.

About Midland Trust

Midland Trust is a financial services company that provides services for self-directed IRAs and 1031 exchanges. They specialize in holding alternative assets like real estate, precious metals, private stock, and other non-public offerings within IRA accounts.



