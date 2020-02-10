There were 309 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,293 in the last 365 days.

Gleec Coin Listed on Finexbox

finexbox

The partnership between the two is happening since friday

TALLINN, ESTONIA, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gleec Coin has partnered with Finexbox Exchange.

FinexBox is a P2P crypto-products trading. The founding team at FinexBox consists of best-of-class professionals in finance, web development, and high-frequency algorithmic trading.

The FinexBox blockchain asset trading platform is registered in the Republic of Seychelles, headquartered in Singapore
Gleec Coin differs by being a Bitcoin Fork with its blockchain working structure that has been active since January 2018.

Telecommunications, technology development, e-commerce and cryptocurrency trading focused products, all of them allied and transparent to each other, creating an ecosystem.

The coin has raised already over $2 million among private investors and prior public sale and has a limited supply of 21 million tokens.

For more check Finexbox.

Gleec Team
Gleec
+372 8808000
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.