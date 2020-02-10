Gleec Coin Listed on Finexbox

finexbox

The partnership between the two is happening since friday

TALLINN, ESTONIA, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gleec Coin has partnered with Finexbox Exchange.

FinexBox is a P2P crypto-products trading. The founding team at FinexBox consists of best-of-class professionals in finance, web development, and high-frequency algorithmic trading.

The FinexBox blockchain asset trading platform is registered in the Republic of Seychelles, headquartered in Singapore

Gleec Coin differs by being a Bitcoin Fork with its blockchain working structure that has been active since January 2018.

Telecommunications, technology development, e-commerce and cryptocurrency trading focused products, all of them allied and transparent to each other, creating an ecosystem.

The coin has raised already over $2 million among private investors and prior public sale and has a limited supply of 21 million tokens.

For more check Finexbox.



