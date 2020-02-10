HPAPI 2020 conference to discuss containment solutions and ADC developments

Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients 2020

The Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference will explore real-world examples of PBD payload synthesis and manufacture of oncology products.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the 11th – 12th May 2020, industry professionals will convene in London to discuss the challenges of the HPAPI industry at the Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference.The global market for Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients has experienced an increased growth, resulting from its major use in oncology for cancer treatment - more often in the form of antibody drug conjugates (ADC).With this in mind, one of the underlying subjects of the conference will be on containment solutions and ADC developments, where real-world examples of PBD payload synthesis, manufacture of oncology products and design of ADC containment systems will be discussed in fine detail. The conference will feature three briefings dedicated to these topics from leading industry professionals:1) CMC Strategies for the Timely Launch Preparation of Antibody-Drug-Conjugates as High Potent APIs• The manufacture of highly potent ADCs - challenges and solutions• Deciding when to outsource and when to keep in-house• Bayer’s ADC production concept• Best practices for CMO selection and outsourcing ADC development and manufacture• The journey from development to launch - understanding the needs, solutions, risks and mitigationsPresented by Ulrich Ruemenapp, Head of Launch preparation and Coordination, Bayer Ag2) Engineering in Support of ADC Containment – a Case Study• Innovative solutions to dealing with increasing toxicity of ADCs• Designing ADC containment systems• The containment of ADCs – a case study from AZPresented by Peter Marshall, Associate Engineering Director, AstraZeneca3) Manufacturing of Oncological Products: a Perspective by a CDMo• New Product Introduction• Cross Contamination Risk Assessment & Environmental Risk Assessment• Case Study: ADC ManufacturingPresented by Fabio Zenobi, EHS Director, BSP PharmaceuticalsInterested parties can view the full agenda and register for the event online at http://www.highlypotentapi.com/pr2 --- END ---Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical IngredientsMain conference: 11th-12th May 2020Post-conference workshop day: 13th May 2020London, UKSponsored by: BSP PharmaceuticalsTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748For all delegate enquiries, contact Dylan Brohm on +44 (0) 20 7827 1024.



