Dr. Pedersen Presents Breakthrough in Wound Healing to Vascular Surgeons at Medical Convention in Morocco

Doctor Pedersen Medical Director of The Silver Health Institute, travelled to Morocco where he was one of the keynote speakers for wound healing experts.

“You are the ones that save lives and do a work that is very difficult, I am proud to present a new technology that should improve lives and give hope to the hopeless”.” — Dr. Gordon Pedersen

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctor Gordon Pedersen Medical Director of The Silver Health Institute , travelled to Marrakech, Morocco where he was one of the keynote speakers for wound healing experts. He launched a new silver product and taught the vascular surgeons about the benefits of alkaline structured silver technology.Vascular surgeons gathered together for their annual medical convention in Marrakech where they continued their medical education by learning about the cutting edge of healing techniques. Dr. Gordon Pedersen was one of the keynote speakers presenting silver healing technology. The doctors were very complementary and accepting of the new certified silver technology. They were especially impressed to see the new FDA approval that included indications for prescription use, safety, and efficacy endorsements by Egypt and USA officials. Dr. Pedersen identified the problems associated with antibiotic resistance, wound healing and benefits of silver in vascular surgery.Many of the finest vascular surgeons from Egypt, Africa and Europe attended the medical conference focused on vascular surgery and wound healing where Dr. GordonPedersen presented silver mechanisms of action, use and scientific proofs in his comprehensive presentation on silver nano-technology and its use in infections, diabetic wounds, vascular insufficiency, inflammation, comorbidity and identified healing protocols for each.The vascular surgeons were especially impressed with Dr. Pedersen's recommendations for structured alkaline silver liquid and gel and how to use it to improve the most difficult wounds. Dr. Pedersen recommended using silver spray to clean the wound and after 5 minutes apply the silver gel. Many of the surgeons shared their successful experiences with this new silver technology. According to the organizers of the medical convention, “Dr. Pedersen was truly a gift to the area of vascular surgery and really impressed the surgeons in attendance”.During his professional presentation, Dr. Pedersen said, “You are the ones that save lives and do a work that is very difficult, I am proud to present a new technology that should improve lives and give hope to the hopeless”.The new silver technology invented by Dr. Pedersen destroys bacteria, viruses and yeast which cause suffering and present an obstacle to wound healing. This all natural silver solution improves wound healing by destroying the cause of wound infection. The surgeons were extremely complementary to Dr. Pedersen during the question and answer session where many surgeons described serious wounds that would not have healed if it were not for the use of silver liquid and gel.One doctor stated that Dr. Pedersen is a blessing to the world of infection control. He and his silver solution gives hope to those suffering from infections including the corona virus. It is a significant time in the history of medicine where the finest medical directors and vascular surgeons gather to unite their knowledge and education for the purpose of integrating this new all natural, alkaline structured silver technology. Under the leadership of Dr. Pedersen, this new breakthrough in silver technology will benefit patients by reducing suffering, improving healing and promoting the reversal of antibiotic resistance.At one time in the presentation Dr. Pedersen showed evidence that antibiotics will become resistant to one thousand times normal dose of antibiotics in ten days. The video evidence impressed the doctors that there is significant urgency in finding a replacement for antibiotics. One doctor was impressed to learn that over 75% of all antibiotics originate from a bacterial source and this is why the bacteria in our body can easily adapt and resist another bacteria so quickly. The doctor said he was going to immediately initiate the use of all the techniques Dr. Pedersen presented.Other doctors presented additional medical breakthroughs and all of them agreed that Dr. Pedersen’s silver solution would be a benefit to patients and doctors using all the latest improvements including light therapy, stem cell therapy, vac systems, and infection control.Dr Pedersen is considered to be one of the world leading authorities on Silver. Dr. Pedersen holds four doctor’s degrees. He has a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine. He has a Ph.D. from the Toxicology program at Utah State University, where he also has Ph.D. degrees in Immunology and Biology. He is Board Certified in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine and also holds a Master’s degree in Cardiac Rehabilitation and Wellness. He performed an internship with Jonas Salk, the American medical researcher noted for the discovery and development of the polio vaccine. He has formulated over 1500 products, was a Bronze medalist in the 2003 Utah Winter Games, and is a Best Selling Author. Dr. Gordon Pedersen has been published in numerous international peer reviewed scientific journals including the Indian Practitioner where he conducted a study that destroyed the Malaria parasite using silver.Dr. Pedersen is a Distinguished Speaker for Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) and has worked with several National and International governmental organizations on the topic of silver. He is also a regular keynote speaker at American Naturopathic conventions. He has volunteered and personally funded efforts to bring silver’s benefits into Africa’s poorest communities with dramatic results on malaria.For more information about Alkaline Structured Silver, Dr. Gordon Pedersen and his work go to : http://thesilverhealthinstitute.org/

