Numly™ Extends its Employee Engagement and Human Experience Suite with the Release of NumlyEngage™

Numly™ Announces the Spring 2020 Release of NumlyEngage™

Numly™, Inc. announces the Spring 2020 Update Release of NumlyEngage™ Enterprise Cloud.

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Numly™, Inc. is proud to announce the Spring 2020 Release of NumlyEngage™, designed to deliver measurably greater employee engagement and business growth by bridging the growing soft skills gap in enterprises today.A successor to the FDBKPro™ Enterprise Cloud platform, NumlyEngage™ boasts several new feature rich additions, upgrades and analytics powered by machine learning. The next-gen employee engagement platform offers a structured approach to soft skills development by bridging people and connections. NumlyEngage™ drives consistent and multi-touch interactions, that are continuously scaled and nurtured by AI.The new platform offers a rich catalog of 185+ soft skills, with 12+ new pre-packaged Engagement Program Templates for various departments and target audience segments in large Enterprises, to address their key enterprise functions and disciplines. Its built-in customizable processes are designed to help enterprises get engagement started on specific skill sets by quickly and effectively defining unique and personalized set of Coaches and Jedi within the organization. A quick start 6-step process simplifies the process from onboarding to selecting the engagement program to establishing people connections. NumlyEngage™’s Bobot™ (a personalized AI Assistant) will deliver nudges, recommendations and coaching tips tailored to each individual.Madhukar Govindaraju, Founder and CEO of Numly™, Inc. says – “NumlyEngage™ is the next step in our endeavor to improve employee engagement, performance, and productivity across enterprises globally. The platform will not only help companies identify, attract, and retain top talent, but will also help grow the next generation of business leaders. As per some of the leading industry analysts, 89% of companies rate Culture as an urgent issue, yet only 14% know what "good culture" looks like. With NumlyEngage™, we are providing a platform that cultivates trust and long-term relationships between employees through soft skill development, leading to increased job satisfaction and individual career growths.”Denise Williams, President and Co-Founder of Silicon Valley - Nigerian Economic Development Inc. ( SV-NED ) says – "SV-NED Inc. are proud users of NumlyEngage™ Enterprise Cloud. NumlyEngage™ has helped our organization connect our internal and external partners more effectively, both domestic and international. We love the 16 Personality Factor assessment that the tool provides, allowing us to kick start our processes by tapping into the strengths of our employees. We highly recommend Numly, for companies who are looking to build teams where the baseline of collaboration begins with trust.”Anil Chillarige, Co-Founder, CTO & VP of Engineering, Numly™, Inc. adds – “We are excited to launch NumlyEngage™ with several in-built engagement programs. The platform offers engagement program templates based on target audience, job functions and more. Our AI and machine learning algorithms enable organizations to jumpstart engagement by matching Coaches and Jedi via AI recommendations. Our customers will also get access to LinkedIn Learning and other Training Content to further supplement their needs, all packaged to deliver a seamless user experience, both on the web and mobile applications.”Numly™, an AWS Activate startup, and Amazon AWS ISV-Technology Partner , has been selected by Startup Grind, powered by Google for Startups, for the Startup Exhibition in the Accelerate category at the Startup Grind Global Conference 2020 held February 11-12th in Silicon Valley.About Numly™, Inc. ( https://www.numly.io Numly™'s mission is to improve employee performance and employee engagement through the development of Soft and Growth Skills. NumlyEngage™ is an AI-enhanced coaching platform that enables organizations to take a structured approach to soft skills development. With a 16 Personality Factor assessment and an Ignite survey to jumpstart engagement, as well as dozens of built-in Engagement Programs to guide users through a comprehensive database of 185+ soft skills, NumlyEngage™ makes it easy for companies to identify and retain top talent, grow the next generation of leaders, drive productivity, and effectively compete in the Future of Work. For more information, visit https://www.numly.io/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.