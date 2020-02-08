Tulalip Resort Casino Player WINS Jackpot of more than $1.1 Million

Golden Charms Makes a Millionaire Tulalip Resort Casino - gaming, luxury accommodations, entertainment, and fine dining

Happy Guest Won Massive Progressive Jackpot on Golden Charms Slot Machine

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington has a new millionaire! “Tulalip Resort Casino is excited to be giving away our first Million Dollar Jackpot. The winner was playing a Golden Charm progressive machine when he hit the big one!” said Ken Kettler, President/COO, of Tulalip Gaming Organization.

A Tulalip Resort Casino guest (who chose to remain anonymous) was charmed with a massive progressive Jackpot payout of $1,101,976.12 on the Golden Charms slot machine. This jackpot was the largest paid out in Tulalip Resort Casino history while last year's jackpot on the 88 Fortunes progressive slot was $572,473.

The popular Golden Charms slot by Scientific Games is a Chinese themed game inspired by historical events, famous characters and episodes from ancient myths. The 3x5 layout of the game is home to a staggering 50-payline setup, giving players many winning possibilities at every turn. Golden Charms is one of the hottest and most entertaining slots featured at Tulalip Resort Casino. Tulalip has the largest variety of slots and the most cash back of any Washington casino.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipResortCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



