MaiaLearning Adds SAT/ACT Test Prep

MaiaLearning partners with Winward Academy to boost college admissions chances and level the playing field for students worldwide

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Test scores can make or break college acceptances for students with modest academic records. About 83% of U.S. colleges rate SAT/ACT scores as considerably or moderately important to admissions, says the National Association of College Admissions Counselors. This has given students who could afford test coaching a distinct advantage in college applications.

MaiaLearning, Inc., whose college and career readiness platform serves over a million users in 60 countries, is partnering with Winward Academy to add test prep options that offer similar advantages to MaiaLearning users everywhere.

Winward Academy’s approach builds upon 40 years of education research on maximizing learning and improving student test scores. It’s been tested in charter, private, and public high schools where it’s improved average ACT scores by 7.4 and SAT scores by 250. The new collaboration helps MaiaLearning students earn test results that truly reflect their abilities.

The new options include 250+ hours of lessons, 7000+ questions, and six real ACT and SAT tests. They support MaiaLearning pupils and counselors as they study, organize, track, and collaborate to help students to reach their dream colleges.

Winward Academy Founder and CEO Jennifer Winward says, “We’re thrilled to partner with MaiaLearning both to improve students' test scores and study habits and to build confidence they will take to college and beyond.”



In the multi-billion-dollar college preparation and planning market, this partnership stands out in completeness of offering and in documented success for students. MaiaLearning CEO Satish Mirle says, “This cost-effective solution for districts and independent schools will make an important difference in the college applications of students we serve.”



MaiaLearning will offer the new test prep options in the 2nd quarter of this year. Meanwhile, Educators can visit www.maialearning.com to explore the platform or request a demonstration.

About MaiaLearning, Inc.

MaiaLearning, Inc., founded in 2008, provides students with an all-inclusive guide for their college and career paths, and enables educators to track their progress. The cloud-based MaiaLearning software helps create interactive learning communities among more than a million students, counselors, and teachers. For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Philip Roybal at (408) 782-4244, or phil(at)maialearning(dot)com.



About Winward Academy

Test success, college success, and life success – they all begin at Winward Academy, a research-based, student-centered learning platform for the ACT, SAT, math class, and college applications. Winward Academy applies a scientific approach to customize learning for each student, enabling growth for students of all levels and learning styles. Winward Academy is a team of passionate adolescent learning researchers committed to thoughtfully developing curriculum that improves learning, retention, and test performance – building confidence for life. Winward Academy curriculum is used by students at home, by teachers in the classroom, and by charities in after-school and summer programs. For more information on Winward Academy, see winwardacademy.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.



