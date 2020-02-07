Kobe Bryant, The Man, The Myth, The Black Mamba

Kobe Bryant, the Mamba Mentality, and the Impact on Business & Marketing Psychology.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kobe Bryant, the Mamba Mentality, and the Impact on Business & Marketing Psychology https://alchemyleads.com/kobe-the-man-the-myth-the-mamba/ The loss of Kobe Bryant sent ripples of sorrow around the world on January 26, 2020. Not only did sports fans lose one of the most talented players, but they also lost an idol. Kobe Bryant is more than a favorite for sports fans; his achievement, talent, competitiveness, and the Mamba Mentality also makes him an icon to the business community. Although he might not have known it, his life has profound implications in marketing psychology.Here's what you need to know about the legend that is Kobe Bryant as well as how businesses can learn from him and his maxims.Between 2000 to 2002, Kobe Bryant, along with Shaquille O'Neal, brought victory to the Los Angeles Lakers, winning three consecutive championships. The remainder of his career continued with glories that made him a genuinely legendary athlete whose accomplishments will rock the world for ages.Kobe's Lessons in LifeOne of Kobe Bryant's most significant impacts of all was the many life lessons that he learned and passed on to us all. While he learned countless life lessons both on and off of the hardwood, Kobe Bryant has left us the gift of his words containing the distilled wisdom that comes from experience.What the Business Community can Learn From Kobe BryantThe business world has continued to grow increasingly competitive. It is important to note that the same competitiveness that drove Kobe to such great lengths can achieve many victories that can and should be embraced by businesses large and small.On the other hand, business is about more than the competition, and it takes talent, ambition, and determination to succeed. Kobe Bryant had all of those qualities in spades, and he displayed them throughout his illustrious career.Kobe Bryant also had a tremendous amount of passion for the game, which was visible in his superior performance on the hardwood. Regardless of what industry you're in, as a business owner, you need to be passionate about what you do.Another magnificent gift that Kobe Bryant left us was the Mamba Mentality of SEO . The same mentality that led him to victory time and time again Spring success to your business.Anyone with a mind for marketing will readily appreciate the principles of the Mamba Mentality as it relates to marketing psychology. The values of the Mamba Mentality are fluid. They transcend the world of sports as they should apply to business and marketing psychology.Whether it's being channeled for athletics or marketing, when you embrace the Mamba Mentality, victory is assured.Before delving into some of the most important maxims of the Mamba Mentality, let's explore what the persona of the Black Mamba meant to Kobe Bryant and how it relates to business.The Black Mamba is a persona that Kobe Bryant developed to separate his professional life from his personal life. The persona helped him in countless ways. It helped him shed his challenges and focus on his professional performance each time he stepped onto the hardwood.Anyone in business or the marketing field can benefit from the kind of focus he employed in embracing his alter ego of the Black Mamba. It serves to remind us all to leave our problems at the door and to give it our all when we come to work. While we all have challenges in our personal lives, we must prevent those challenges from affecting performance and productivity at the workplace.Another lesson to take to heart in any significant business decision in Kobe Bryant's beautifully concise explanation of the Mamba Mentality; He explained that it's about shedding one's fear of what people might say or if they'll be disappointed and focusing on being in the moment.For business professionals in today's politically charged and extra sensitive market, those words carry an especially profound impact. If you spend too much time and energy worrying about who and how an ad or business decision is going to offend people, you'll move too slow and lose your momentum. Focus on the moment, seize the moment, be the moment, and to hell with everything else. That's the Mamba Mentality in a nutshell, and businesses would do well to embrace it if they want to rise above the competition.In this market, you have to act smart and act fast, but above all, you have to be bold. If you want to succeed in business, you have to strike like the Black Mamba would on the hardwood.Kobe Bryant Quotes to Make Your Business a WinnerAlthough he was referring to sports in the following quotes, businesses can channel his wisdom to drive performance through the roof. Here are some of the most inspiring and applicable Kobe Bryant quotes that companies can and should embrace.As a business, you might be tempted to mimic larger, more well-known brands, but that's a mistake. You don't want to be like the business down the street; the key is to build your own unique brand that brings its own value to the table."Winning takes precedence over. There's no gray area. No almosts."This is something that every decision-maker in business should take to heart. The competitive spirit is at the heart of any successful business. You have to go for the throat and play to win or don't play at all."If you're afraid to fail, then you're probably going to fail.""Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No Excuses.""I'm reflective only in the sense that I learn to move forward. I reflect with a purpose."Let's leave you with this final quote, a true Kobe-ism that epitomizes the legendary Black Mamba and his mythical mindset."I'm chasing perfection." Kobe BryantAll American Businesses need to take these words to heart, not just companies local to Los Angeles or Calabasas, CA.



