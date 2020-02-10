Imbue Botanicals, LLC Signs Preferred Vendor Agreement with American Pharmacies

Imbue Botanicals Approved CBD Vendor - American Pharmacies Colorado Grown CBD

Imbue Botanicals, LLC has signed a Preferred Vendor Agreement with American Pharmacies and its more than 600 independent pharmacies.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC a Wyoming based company, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a preferred vendor agreement with American Pharmacies,based in Corpus Christi, Texas. American Pharmacies is the Nation’s fastest-growing independent pharmacy purchasing group dedicated to the economic health of independent pharmacies, which is good for the community and for the healthcare industry.Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium full spectrum CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, lotions, salves and capsules, and more, for both people and pets, as well as a recently launched Broad Spectrum ZERO THC line with tinctures and capsules. Imbue Botanicals primarily works with independent pharmacies, compounding pharmacies, physicians, nurse practitioners, naturopaths, pain management clinics and integrative medicine channels.“We are excited about introducing Imbue Botanicals to our member pharmacies to help them capitalize on this fast-growing market segment” said Chuck Waters, Director of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs for American Pharmacies. “We are confident that Imbue’s high-quality products will help drive revenue for our members and provide significant alternative health solutions for our pharmacies’ patients. We need a product line with a strong track record in the independent pharmacy market, and we want a company that our pharmacies and patients can reliably trust for its high standards. But we also want to bring our pharmacies and their patients the finest hemp CBD products on the market. We believe we have found the ideal partner in Imbue Botanicals to deliver all these things.”“We’re thrilled to be part of such a forward-thinking group,” said Tom Bauer, Managing Partner for Imbue Botanicals. “Having our product line distributed by their independent pharmacies that are so committed to patient care is truly a win-win.”American Pharmacies will begin introducing Imbue Botanicals to its member pharmacies this month.ABOUT Imbue Botanicals:Imbue Botanicals offers the most extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products on the market, produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, topical CBD lotions and salves. Their premium, Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings. Available through select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/imbuebotanical Instagram: www.instagram.com/imbuebotanicals_cbd ABOUT American Pharmacies:American Pharmacies is a 100% member-owned independent pharmacy services group with industry-leading economics and advocacy leadership. As the nation's fastest-growing independent group, they are fiercely committed to advancing and defending the business model of independent pharmacy. Founded in 2002, American Pharmacies has more than 600 member pharmacies in 31 states.For more information, visit:



