OXOS Medical receives Georgia Bio 2020 Golden Helix Innovation Award for Micro C mobile X-ray device

Micro C combines a compact, handheld X-ray emitter with an image receptor

Micro C, world's first handheld X-ray device by OXOS Medical, is recognized by Georgia Bio, statewide life sciences industry and university research association

The Golden Helix Innovation Award is an outstanding achievement for OXOS Medical, an ambitious Georgia-based startup.” — Evan Ruff, CEO & Co-Founder of OXOS Medical

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OXOS Medical, the parent company of the Micro C, has been selected by Georgia Bio (GaBio) for a 2020 Golden Helix Innovation Award for its creation of groundbreaking technology that advances orthopedic imaging devices and software. Maria Thacker Goethe, President and CEO of Georgia Bio, announced, “Golden Helix Award winners showcase the best in innovation and leadership in our community. They are working to improve patients’ lives, support life science workforce development and grow Georgia’s economy."

OXOS Medical CEO and Co-Founder Evan Ruff acknowledged the Innovation Award by Georgia Bio, the state’s life science advocacy and business leadership industry association with, "The Golden Helix Innovation Award is an outstanding achievement for OXOS Medical, an ambitious Georgia-based startup. With our presence in both Savannah and Atlanta, we greatly welcome this recognition by a prestigious statewide life sciences organization." GABio will celebrate the Golden Helix Awards & Annual Gala on Friday, March 13th at Factory Atlanta in Chamblee, Georgia.



