Issued by OXOS Medical

OXOS Medical receives Georgia Bio 2020 Golden Helix Innovation Award for Micro C mobile X-ray device

Micro C combines a compact, handheld X-ray emitter with an image receptor

Micro C, world's first handheld X-ray device by OXOS Medical, is recognized by Georgia Bio, statewide life sciences industry and university research association

The Golden Helix Innovation Award is an outstanding achievement for OXOS Medical, an ambitious Georgia-based startup.”
— Evan Ruff, CEO & Co-Founder of OXOS Medical

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OXOS Medical, the parent company of the Micro C, has been selected by Georgia Bio (GaBio) for a 2020 Golden Helix Innovation Award for its creation of groundbreaking technology that advances orthopedic imaging devices and software. Maria Thacker Goethe, President and CEO of Georgia Bio, announced, “Golden Helix Award winners showcase the best in innovation and leadership in our community. They are working to improve patients’ lives, support life science workforce development and grow Georgia’s economy."

OXOS Medical CEO and Co-Founder Evan Ruff acknowledged the Innovation Award by Georgia Bio, the state’s life science advocacy and business leadership industry association with, "The Golden Helix Innovation Award is an outstanding achievement for OXOS Medical, an ambitious Georgia-based startup. With our presence in both Savannah and Atlanta, we greatly welcome this recognition by a prestigious statewide life sciences organization." GABio will celebrate the Golden Helix Awards & Annual Gala on Friday, March 13th at Factory Atlanta in Chamblee, Georgia.

Murem Sharpe
OXOS Medical
+1 912-247-4255
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Murem Sharpe
OXOS Medical
+1 912-247-4255
Share This Story

OXOS Medical logo

Evan Ruff, CEO & Co-Founder, leads development of OXOS Medical's advanced orthopedic imaging devices and software

Company Details
OXOS Medical
1230 Peachtree St NE Suite 300
Atlanta
31412 , Georgia
United States
470-344-9734
Visit Newsroom
About

OXOS Medical® is an inventor, developer and manufacturer of advanced orthopedic imaging devices and software. Its initial product, the Micro C™ is a groundbreaking medical imaging solution designed for surgeons and physicians treating disorders of the extremities that combines a compact, handheld X-ray and digital and infrared camera and image receptor with software and consumables. It is designed to deliver greater accuracy, clarity, safety, speed, and integration, replacing 60-year-old X-ray equipment that is bulky and expensive.

OXOS Medical®

More From This Author
OXOS Medical receives Georgia Bio 2020 Golden Helix Innovation Award for Micro C mobile X-ray device
OXOS Medical selected a NASA iTech Cycle II Forum winner by NASA chief technologists, industry experts and investors
Micro C Imaging is Revolutionizing Medical Imaging at Orthopaedic Surgeons Global Meeting
View All Stories From This Author