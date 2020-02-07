Minnesota Buy.IT Purchase Site Launched by Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

Nor-Tech, a leading technology provider headquartered in Minnesota, just announced a new website for purchasers on the Minnesota State Buy.IT contract.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, a leading technology provider headquartered in Minnesota, just announced a new website for buyers on the Minnesota State Buy.IT contract.

Eligible Buyers include Minnesota State Agencies, as defined by Minnesota statute and members of the Cooperative Purchase Ventures (CPV) program.

The site, designed with users in mind, streamlines the purchase process—saving buyers time and frustration. Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “The site is both intuitive to navigate and easy to order from. It includes all the state pricing and products and delivers a very efficient experience.”

Featured products and services on the Nor-Tech site include: tablets, portable computers, ruggedized portable computers, desktop computers, monitors (displays), computer accessories and cables, tablet/laptop cases, general computer services and extended warranties.

The site is fully accessible and compatible with: recent versions of popular screen readers, operating system screen magnifiers, speech recognition software and operating system speech packages.

Nor-Tech, located in Greater Minneapolis for almost two decades, is one of the leading U.S. suppliers of mobile devices, desktops, monitors and accessories. Advantages of working with a local Buy.IT contract holder include fast repair with little downtime; fast delivery; and a complete personalized experience.

In addition to being local, Nor-Tech offers many advantages over other Buy.IT contract holders, including an expansive warehouse that gives buyers the ability to take delivery when it is convenient for them.

Advantages of Nor-Tech technology are:

• Easy to deploy and intuitive to use. Access to resources, information and functionality are a couple clicks away.

• Cost-Effective and Powerful. Laptops, tablets and desktops have the best power, features, flexibility and expandability for the price.

• Sturdy: The technology is built to survive the day-to-day mishaps that occur at work, on the road and in classrooms. When necessary, repairs are local with little downtime.

• Backed by No Wait-Time Support: Because Nor-Tech knows clients’ time is valuable, they avoid putting anyone on hold.

The new contract-specific ecommerce site is located at: https://state.nor-tech.com/ and is linked at https://mn.gov/buyit/app/vendor.html?vndID=20 Buyers can also find out more about Nor-Tech’s advantages for Buy.IT purchasers at: https://www.nor-tech.com/buy-technology-off-the-mn-state-contract-buy-it/

“I would urge contract buyers to check out the new website that we designed just for them,” Olson said. “It’s evidence of our commitment to making the buying process as simple and straightforward as possible.”

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.





