Business Strategy Expert and Author Shannon Byrne Susko to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WHISTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUTV News today announced Shannon Byrne Susko will be featured as part of our Women Making a Difference series hosted by Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters every Friday at 1pm EST beginning February 7th exclusively on CUTV News Radio.

The four key categories of a business are people, strategy, execution and cash. Unfortunately, most businesses are focused strictly on execution and cash; they don’t take time to develop a strategy or culture.

Shannon Byrne Susko is the CEO and founder of Metronome United and the bestselling author of 3HAG WAY: The Strategic Execution System That Ensures Your Strategy is Not a Wild-Ass-Guess!

“Most people have experienced a cultural system where teams are not cohesive,” says Susko. “The toughest thing for a CEO is to align their team to the plan, to really own it. If you can do that, you can reach your goals and dreams sooner and have more fun doing it!”

Shannon has been helping high-growth companies for over 20 years. Her forthcoming book Metronomics: The Art and Evolution is due in September

“Metronomics is the art and evolution of how leaders and CEOs can grow their business quickly with ease and confidence,” says Susko.

Today most companies are focused on the next quarterly report and pleasing our shareholders in the short-term. Metronomics is about convincing business leaders to embrace long-term thinking again.

“Most leaders don't realize how low their growth rate is and how much better it could be,” says Susko. “If you focus on the system for even one year, you'll begin to see your maximum value.”

For more information on our guest please visit https://www.metronomeunited.com/



