Leading L.A. Real Estate Firm Your Home Sold Guaranteed Celebrates Realtor Kirsten Hur Winning Best of Zillow Award

In the world of real estate the “Best of Zillow” recognition holds a tremendous amount of weight. Kirsten Hur from Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was recently given this honor.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s many people who work in the real estate world. Those who excel at it are much more difficult to find. And those who win the “Best of Zillow” award, are even fewer in number. In exciting news, leading Los Angeles, California-based real estate office “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” recently announced a key member of their team Kirsten Hur recently won the “Best of Zillow” award, to the pride of her appreciative co-workers.

“Kirsten is extremely talented, caring and has become an expert at our unique system,” commented Rudy Lira Kusuma, founder and CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed. “It’s wonderful Zillow has added her name to the list of our team with this recognition.”

Best of Zillow Agents have been recognized for going above and beyond throughout the entire process of buying or selling a home by their clients over a long time, consistently.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed cover the entire extended Los Angeles-area buying and selling both residential and commercial properties. They follow a system developed by Rudy that focuses on ethical, transparent behavior as well as being effective in getting the job done. All backed by a full tea of professionals.

Learn more at www.yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.





