HHS Marks 2019 Accomplishments

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a report highlighting accomplishments from 2019. To read the report, visit: https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/secretary/2019-annual-report/index.html

"The men and women of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) can be proud of all they achieved in 2019. This past year was marked by exceptional progress in accomplishing our mission: to enhance and protect the health and well-being of all Americans. We’re a big department, but we’re united by one strategic vision: a country where our HHS programs, and America’s healthcare, human services, public health, and biomedical science institutions, work better for the people we serve," said Secretary Alex Azar.

Secretary Azar shared these accomplishments in the State of the Department Address today.