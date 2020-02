Plyzer Technologies Inc. signs Ferrer International Group S.A. as a new SaaS client for Plyzer Intelligence analytics

Plyzer continues to build sales momentum in early 2020

Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCQB:PLYZ)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies, Inc is pleased to announce that it has signed a new customer for its Plyzer Intelligence platform: Ferrer International Group S.A., an international privately-held pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Barcelona,Spain.

Founded in 1959, Ferrer has over 600 million in sales revenues and a presence in more than 110 countries, with 19 subsidiaries and joint ventures. For more information about the company,please visit, www.ferrer.com

"Ferrer has constant innovation and R&D in its DNA to achieve excellence in its products. Now, with Plyzer Intelligence, we will help them to obtain new ways of improving operational and sales efficiencyā€¯, said Luis Pallares, Founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation.

