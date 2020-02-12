Plyzer Technologies Inc. signs Ferrer International Group S.A. as a new SaaS client for Plyzer Intelligence analytics

Plyzer continues to build sales momentum in early 2020

Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCQB:PLYZ)

We continue to work hard to deliver quality and actionable data for our clients” — Luis Pallares

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies, Inc is pleased to announce that it has signed a new customer for its Plyzer Intelligence platform: Ferrer International Group S.A., an international privately-held pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Barcelona,Spain.

Founded in 1959, Ferrer has over 600 million in sales revenues and a presence in more than 110 countries, with 19 subsidiaries and joint ventures. For more information about the company,please visit, www.ferrer.com

"Ferrer has constant innovation and R&D in its DNA to achieve excellence in its products. Now, with Plyzer Intelligence, we will help them to obtain new ways of improving operational and sales efficiency”, said Luis Pallares, Founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation.



