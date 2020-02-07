LexDock recognized as a 2020 Emerging Legal Technology Leader

LexDock LLC, dubbed by LawWeek Colorado “A New Marketplace on the Market, was recognized by The National Law Journal as a 2020 Emerging Legal Technology Leader

GOLDEN, CO, US, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LexDock was named in the second edition of the 'Emerging Legal Technologies' issue, a special supplement developed by The National Law Journal. The issue contains brief excerpts on leading technology companies who play an important role in democratizing the practice of law. Named alongside LexDock are several well-known brands that have also been able to transform the way law firms and internal legal departments operate.

“We are honored to be recognized for our innovative solution intended to improve legal operations and democratize the legal marketplace” said Abeer Abu Judeh, CEO and Founder of LexDock who was recently recognized by Business Insider as an innovator and a rule breaker. "The legal industry has yet to have a monumental change to the manner in which legal services are rendered. LexDock is a partner to those visionary businesses interested in lowering their risk and reducing their outside legal counsel spend, all while reinventing the way the law is practiced. We thank the National Law Journal for this recognition and look forward to continuing to break the rules."

LexDock is disrupting the legal industry by reinventing the manner in which legal services are being rendered. It provides businesses with secure SaaS platform to manage all of their legal affairs while simultaneously overseeing the activities of multiple independent legal practitioners. The platform also offers a multitude of features such as real-time communication board with discrete email alerts, project management tools to coordinate between internal team members and outside counsel as well as the ability to generate activity and billing reports.

LexDock’s software offers executives a bird-eye’s view of all pending legal matters and up-to-date expenditures in one convenient location. In addition to managing the everyday activities of your legal department, LexDock connects businesses with local counsel with the desired specialty. With access to the attorney’s profile, credentials and pre-negotiated rates, business leaders get to the task easier and faster. Throughout the representation, the business remains in charge of the file and oversees all attorneys’ activities and billing.

About LexDock’s Founder

Abeer Abu Judeh, Founder of LexDock, is a seasoned attorney with over 15 years of legal practice experience. She has held various positions in the legal profession including big law, government, non-profit, solo practice and most recently as in-house counsel to a fortune 500 organization. Abeer was recently recognized by Business Insider as an innovator and a rule breaker



