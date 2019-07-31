LexDock LLC is launching a platform which keeps the legal affairs of small to medium businesses accessible & manageable

LexDock is a cloud-based solution for businesses looking to manage their legal affairs easily and efficiently.

GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LexDock is a cloud-based solution for businesses looking to manage their legal affairs easily and efficiently. It offers businesses a secure user-friendly interface where they can oversee the activities of multiple independent or in-house legal practitioners. Users have access to real-time communication boards with discrete email alerts, project management tools as well as activity and billing reports.

As a modern marketplace, LexDock offers businesses the opportunity to work with a pool of vetted attorneys with diverse practice areas, education, experience and skills. Once a connection with the attorney has been established, a business is able to review the attorney’s profile, credentials and pre-negotiated rate on the LexDock platform. Additionally, it encourages businesses to rate and supply feedback to strengthen the services being offered by the legal professionals.

Whether an attorney is hired through the platform or is part of the legal team LexDock gives the business tools to securely collaborate in real-time while being able to monitor case activities. Businesses can help develop legal strategies, oversee case/project progress, and enjoy the convenience of a centralized location for all legal documentation.

LexDock is a concierge legal experience for businesses looking to simplify the management of their legal affairs. LexDock’s commitment to the user experience and making the legal minutiae more manageable is what sets it apart from other apps.



