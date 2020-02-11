Plyzer Technologies Inc. Signs Bayer Spain as a SAAS Customer for its Business Analytics Platform, Plyzer Intelligence

Plyzer continues to build sales momentum for its business analytics software

We continue to work hard on behalf of our clients to deliver valuable and actionable data and analytics” — Luis Pallares

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies, Inc is pleased to announce that it has signed a new customer for its Plyzer Intelligence platform: Bayer Spain, part of the global enterprise Bayer Group, a life science company with a more than 150-year history and core competencies in the areas of health care and agriculture.

Bayer Spain employs more than 2.000 people. The company's turnover in 2018 was over €688 million.

More information about Bayer Spain can be found by visiting https://www.bayer.es/

We are very happy to work with Bayer on its digital transformation. Using our platform Plyzer Intelligence, we will apply the best mix of data, analytics, machine learning, and AI, to provide Bayer with significant productivity gains”, said Luis Pallares, Founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation.

