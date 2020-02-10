Plyzer Technologies signs Bella Aurora Labs as a new SaaS client for its analytics platform, Plyzer Intelligence
Plyzer continues to build sales momentum for its business analytics software
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies Inc. (PLYZ: OTCQB) is pleased to announce that it has signed the leading
brand in dark spots treatment, Bella Aurora, founded in 1890 in the city of Aurora Illinois-Chicago,
as a new SaaS customer for its business intelligence software, Plyzer Intelligence.
Bella Aurora Labs employs more than 270 people in Spain. The company's turnover in 2019
was over €32 million. More information about Bella Aurora Labs, please visit,
https://bella-aurora-labs.com/
“We are pleased to work with Bella Aurora, a leading skin care company that operates through various
channels, including perfumery chains, pharmacies and department stores. They need quality
data to ensure accurate business analysis and execution. At Plyzer, we are employing Artificial
Intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities to guide clients in order to accelerate
business insights and achieve faster results”, said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer
Technologies Corporation.
Luis Pallares
Plyzer Technologies
+1 416-860-0211
email us here
Plyzer Intelligence
