Plyzer Technologies signs Bella Aurora Labs as a new SaaS client for its analytics platform, Plyzer Intelligence

Plyzer continues to build sales momentum for its business analytics software

We are working very hard to deliver quality and actionable data to our clients.” — Luis Pallares

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies Inc. (PLYZ: OTCQB) is pleased to announce that it has signed the leading

brand in dark spots treatment, Bella Aurora, founded in 1890 in the city of Aurora Illinois-Chicago,

as a new SaaS customer for its business intelligence software, Plyzer Intelligence.

Bella Aurora Labs employs more than 270 people in Spain. The company's turnover in 2019

was over €32 million. More information about Bella Aurora Labs, please visit,

https://bella-aurora-labs.com/

“We are pleased to work with Bella Aurora, a leading skin care company that operates through various

channels, including perfumery chains, pharmacies and department stores. They need quality

data to ensure accurate business analysis and execution. At Plyzer, we are employing Artificial

Intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities to guide clients in order to accelerate

business insights and achieve faster results”, said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer

Technologies Corporation.

Plyzer Intelligence



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.