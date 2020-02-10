Issued by Plyzer Technologies

Plyzer Technologies signs Bella Aurora Labs as a new SaaS client for its analytics platform, Plyzer Intelligence

Plyzer continues to build sales momentum for its business analytics software

We are working very hard to deliver quality and actionable data to our clients.”
— Luis Pallares

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies Inc. (PLYZ: OTCQB) is pleased to announce that it has signed the leading
brand in dark spots treatment, Bella Aurora, founded in 1890 in the city of Aurora Illinois-Chicago,
as a new SaaS customer for its business intelligence software, Plyzer Intelligence.
Bella Aurora Labs employs more than 270 people in Spain. The company's turnover in 2019
was over €32 million. More information about Bella Aurora Labs, please visit,
https://bella-aurora-labs.com/
“We are pleased to work with Bella Aurora, a leading skin care company that operates through various
channels, including perfumery chains, pharmacies and department stores. They need quality
data to ensure accurate business analysis and execution. At Plyzer, we are employing Artificial
Intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities to guide clients in order to accelerate
business insights and achieve faster results”, said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer
Technologies Corporation.

Luis Pallares
Plyzer Technologies
+1 416-860-0211
email us here

Plyzer Intelligence

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Luis Pallares
Plyzer Technologies
+1 416-860-0211
Share This Story
Company Details
Plyzer Technologies
68 admiral road
toronto
m5r 2l5 , Ontario
Canada
+34 620 44 79 37
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Artificial Intelligence solutions for brands and companies.Dashboard and software as a service business model.

http://plyzerintelligence.com

More From This Author
Plyzer Technologies signs Bella Aurora Labs as a new SaaS client for its analytics platform, Plyzer Intelligence
Plyzer Technologies signs pharma company Uriach as a SaaS client for its business analytics platform,Plyzer Intelligence
Plyzer Technologies Inc. announces new SaaS customer for its business intelligence and analytics software: Exeltis
View All Stories From This Author