Plyzer Technologies signs pharma company Uriach as a SaaS client for its business analytics platform,Plyzer Intelligence
Plyzer continues with sales momentum for its business analytics software Plyzer Intelligence
Plyzer Technologies (OTCQB:PLYZ)
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies Inc is pleased to announce that it has
signed Uriach, a Spanish health and wellness company, as a new customer for its Plyzer Intelligence platform. Uriach is active in more than 70 countries
worldwide.
Uriach was founded in 1838 in Barcelona and currently has 900 professionals working at their two production centres. In 2018, its turnover was close to €196Mn, up 13% on the previousyear.
More information about Uriach can be found by visiting www.uriach.com
"Uriach is positioning itself as a leading European consumer healthcare company. We look forward to working with the team at Uriach in helping them with their digital and business analytics strategies”, commented Luis Pallares, Founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation.
Luis Pallares
Plyzer Tech
+ +1 416-860-0211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Plyzer Intelligence
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.