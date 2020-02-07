Plyzer Technologies signs pharma company Uriach as a SaaS client for its business analytics platform,Plyzer Intelligence

Plyzer continues with sales momentum for its business analytics software Plyzer Intelligence

Plyzer Technologies (OTCQB:PLYZ)

We are working hard to continue delivering valuable actionable data to our clients” — Luis Pallares

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies Inc is pleased to announce that it has

signed Uriach, a Spanish health and wellness company, as a new customer for its Plyzer Intelligence platform. Uriach is active in more than 70 countries

worldwide.

Uriach was founded in 1838 in Barcelona and currently has 900 professionals working at their two production centres. In 2018, its turnover was close to €196Mn, up 13% on the previousyear.

More information about Uriach can be found by visiting www.uriach.com

"Uriach is positioning itself as a leading European consumer healthcare company. We look forward to working with the team at Uriach in helping them with their digital and business analytics strategies”, commented Luis Pallares, Founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation.

Plyzer Intelligence



