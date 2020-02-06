New Print Conductor 7.0 by fCoder Gets Ability to Print Multiple Pages per Sheet and Batch Print Them

Print Colductor 7.0 Cover Print Conductor 7.0 New Interface Print Conductor 7.0 Logo

Print Conductor, professional batch printing software for Windows, now can arrange several pages on one sheet, and has better GUI and improved processing core.

Today Print Conductor takes the hassle out of printing for many businesses and users around the globe. With the release of version 7.0, the program has become an even more powerful tool than before.” — Mikhael Bolgov

RIGA, LATVIA, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Batch printing software Print Conductor was recently updated to version 7.0. The program has got a range of improvements, including renewed interface, smart processing core, more convenient settings controls, and new capabilities.Print Conductor is a professional utility for bulk printing of multiple files (documents, images, texts, technical drawings, email messages, etc.). This Windows application created by fCoder can easily create and manage document lists and send many files and images to printer in batch mode. Thus, the program simplifies printing and saves users' time.Release highlightsThanks to the latest updates, Print Conductor got seven new features:* Printing as a solid batch in single print job mode* Arranging and printing several pages on a single sheet of paper * Adding page numbers or document metadata onto each page* New ways to process Outlook emails and attachments* Selecting all, default or a specific worksheet of CAD or Excel files* Ability to import a list of files from an Excel spreadsheet* Saving the current list of files with applied settings to use it next timeBesides new features, the latest version got an enhanced processing core. As a result, popular Microsoft Word and Adobe PDF are processed twice faster compared to the previous version of Print Conductor.Thanks to new effective algorithms, the software analyzes incoming files and prints them with better settings. That is, for example, plain text files are now printed in a "direct" way, and high-resolution images are printed via another print engine with higher print quality. The program has got many stability and performance improvements as well.Learn more about this major update:Learn more about Print Conductor:

