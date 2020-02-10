AviationManuals Broadens Team, Expands to Larger Offices

AviationManuals' new offices will support future growth.

Supporting Client Growth, New Markets

With this growth, our product teams are positioned to continue to deliver the very best client experience.” — AviationManuals CEO Mark Baier

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AviationManuals has expanded its staff and moved into larger, more environmentally friendly offices to reinforce the client experience, support ongoing growth and to allow for continued product development in new business aviation sectors.

"This past year was another strong one for AviationManuals, with a large number of product launches and upgrades," said CEO Mark Baier. "So, to ensure we are able to continue to provide the quick, quality and individualized support our clients deserve, we have expanded our team and moved into bigger offices to meet those expectations. With this growth, our product teams are positioned to continue to deliver the very best client experience."

Growing Staff

The company added eight new team members in several areas to handle increased business volume in both digital aviation manual development services and Safety Management System (SMS) software. These include software development, IT customer support, business development, marketing, international operations, and accounting.

Additionally, professionals were added to support market entry into commercial, remotely piloted aerial systems and fixed base operations. In response to AviationManuals' growing international business offerings, the company hired native Spanish and French speakers for enhanced client relations.

New and Larger Offices

The company recently moved to a top floor 5,000 square foot office just north of Washington D.C., in Rockville, Md., at One Irvington Centre. The building is a LEED Gold certified green building and part of a 435-acre master planned community. The new substantially larger office footprint accommodates the growing team at AviationManuals, skilled in providing digital manuals and SMS software to thousands of clients online and via iPad.

AviationManuals, based in the Washington, D.C. area, provides operations manuals to fixed- and rotary-wing operators, drone operators, technicians, and FBOs worldwide. Founded in 1996, the company has produced thousands of manuals. AviationManuals' sister company ARC offers an affordable web- and iPad-based modular solution to submit, store and analyze SMS data. For more information about ARC, visit www.arcsky.com.

Products and services include SMS Software, Flight/Company Operations Manuals, FBO Manuals, International Operations and Procedures Manuals, Minimum Equipment Lists, Emergency Response Plans, and Internal Audit Programs, as well as Letters of Authorization (LOA) support for RVSM, Data Link (CPDLC / ADS-C), PBN (RNP-10 / -4, NAT HLA, B-/P-RNAV, and RNP-1), Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS), and EFBs. AviationManuals is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). For more information on AviationManuals, go to www.aviationmanuals.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.