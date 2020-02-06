Bringing a Drug-Free Message to the 46th Annual Pig Bowl

Sacramento Chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World brings drug prevention education materials and campaign to the Sacramento Pig Bowl game

SACRAMENTO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 46th Annual Pig Bowl Guns and Hoses Charity Football Game the Sacramento-area law enforcement “Hogs” prevailed over the firefighter “Dogs” in a hard-fought 14-11 win in front of a crowd of 8,000. On January 25.

The Pig Bowl began when a small group of officers turned their football scrimmage into a fundraising event and turned the word “Pig,” a derogatory name for law enforcement in the 1970s, into the motto of the game—an acronym for Pride, Integrity and Guts.

The Sacramento Chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World brought their drug education campaign to the game to help Sacramento win a different kind of battle—the fight against drug abuse, addiction and overdose deaths.

Over the years, Guns and Hoses has raised more than $1.5 million for charities. The event helps local schools and nonprofit organizations and brings together civil service employees for the greater good of Sacramento. The game brings the entire community together with positive messages and volunteer opportunities for community betterment.

California suffered an increase in overdose deaths in 2019. In nearby San Francisco, this was double the number from the previous year, making drug prevention an urgent issue. Drug-Free World Sacramento distributed hundreds of educational booklets called The Truth About Drugs. They provided information on the most commonly abused drugs and encouraged those attending the game to take the Foundation’s drug-free pledge.

Drug education materials were available free of charge, thanks to the generous support of the Church of Scientology of Sacramento.

Sacramento Drug-Free World director Nathan Johnson says, “Kids don’t like to be lectured about what they can or cannot do. So, we provide the facts that empower youth to choose not to take drugs in the first place. Today’s kids are smart and empowering them in this way makes a lot of sense. This event provides the perfect opportunity for us to engage with and help our community.”

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.

