TOWER BEVERAGE USA Donates $5K to Bob Woodruff Foundation, supporting impacted service members and vets

NYC mission-driven beverage company donates $5000 to The Bob Woodruff Foundation in NYC, who supports impacted military veterans and their families.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tower Beverage USA kicks off the new year with a flying start. The NYC-based beverage company had a successful launch of its line of sparkling waters and craft sodas earlier this month, offering routes for sale as a way to consistently support with charitable contributions the families of men and women who perished in the line of duty protecting others, including all first responders nationally and our military veterans. Earlier this month, Tower Beverage followed through on its mission and donated $5000 to The Bob Woodruff Foundation in NYC, who supports impacted military veterans and their families.

Tower Beverage Founder and CEO Bill Richards created the company with the vision of supporting our country's everyday heroes -- first responders, military veterans, service men and women who put their lives at risk for the purpose of saving others. Named after the Freedom Tower where the company is based, Tower Beverages donates 10%+ of all proceeds from sales in local markets directly to organizations within those local markets that support fallen heroes, first responders, veterans, and their families and children throughout the US.

Tower Beverage Brand Ambassador Rick Martinez visited the BWF headquarters in New York to personally hand-deliver the donation check. He met with the Foundation’s CEO Anne Marie Dougherty and the COO Todd Duso, who graciously accepted the check made out for $5000 to the Foundation.

Martinez is a retired NYPD Emergency Service Unit/Special Operations Division as well as an Army National Guard veteran. Martinez states, “I've known Bill Richards for over 20 years. In that time, I've known him to be nothing but a warm, caring, compassionate human being that puts the needs of others before his own. I am honored to be Brand Ambassador for Tower Beverage USA. Together with our distributor and retail network we will give back to our brave first responders, veterans, service members and their families all across the country.”

More about Tower Beverages USA

This January, Tower Beverage USA announced the national launch of Tower Beverage, offering routes for sale for its flavored Sparkling Waters and Craft Sodas. The beverages are made with natural flavors packaged in slim 12 oz cans. Each can is labeled with an illustration of the Freedom Tower, which is the current address of Tower Beverage USA’s corporate headquarters. The Freedom Tower was built on the location of the fallen Twin Towers in downtown NYC.

Each product comes in six refreshing fruit flavors: Sparkling Waters in blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, watermelon, lime and cranberry; Craft Sodas in berry, ginger, cherry/lime, lemon, orange and pear.

Tower Beverage USA sodas and waters are making their way into c-stores, supermarkets and small mom & pop operations throughout the greater New York City area and throughout the USA. Tower Beverage USA’s Distributors offer the first 12 cases FREE to start selling.

Richards says, “It’s a blessing from God and an honor to put this great-tasting beverage on the market, offering distributors the best route for sale in decades and even more satisfying to donate a significant portion of our proceeds to the outstanding men and women who have given their lives in the name of saving the lives of others.”

About The Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans. To date, BWF has invested nearly $70 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members and their family members, across the nation. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.



