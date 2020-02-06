CybrHawk releases Zero Trust Fusion Analytical Platform and Next Gen Event Management (SIEM) Solution

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Lauderdale, FL 02/06/2020: “CybrHawk”, The Company, which operates the world's most advanced enterprise cybersecurity threat intelligence tools, has announced the launch of the Next-Gen Zero Trust CybrHawk Fusion Analytical Platform. (CybrHawk ZTR)"Our mission is to provide end-to-end analytics solutions for customers to rapidly identify and respond to advanced threats," said Draython Savoi, COO and Co-founder at CybrHawk. Embedding the CIS benchmark & MITRE frameworks into the CybrHawk Next-Gen SIEM platform accelerates our dream of providing greater security and quicker response times for our customers across all environments.Organizations are rapidly adopting the cloud platforms which benefits as it offers, including easy deployment, quick value-added time, and overall cost savings. Nevertheless, switching to the cloud can also pose new security challenges. CybrHawk Cloud based SIEM platform deployed as a CaaS service (Cloud as a Service), is designed to address these challenges with horizontally scalable multi-tenant architecture, robust analytics and threat detection."The key concern for the traditional SIEM organizations is the time, resources and skills required to implement and maintain them, and CybrHawk Cloud SIEM is fully managed and supported by the CybrHawk Security Operations Team. With a multi-tenant structure, customers have a range of implementation solutions tailored to their compliance and cost criteria.Cyber security is a big data issue today. Despite rising noise in the setting, the detection of actionable risks and the plot behind them has become more difficult than ever. CybrHawk is able to filter through noise and identify high-risk risks, reducing the manual work needed for analysts to compare and analyze low-value warnings.About CybrHawk.CybrHawk is a leading provider of information security-driven risk intelligence solutions focused solely on protecting clients from cyber-attacks. We also pioneered an integrated approach that provides a wide range of cyber security solutions for organizations of varying size and complexity. Our solutions enable organizations to define their cyber defences to prevent security breaches, detect real-time malicious activity, prioritize and respond quickly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats.Media Contact:Julia Johnsonjj@cybrhawk.com



