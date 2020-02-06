Health Care Strategy and Innovation Expert to Speak on Health Care Panel at Synapse Summit

Stonehill VP of Healthcare Strategy and Innovation, Teddi Barber, selected as speaker on “Healthcare Town Hall: A Community Discussion” panel at Synapse Summit.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill Vice President of Health Care Strategy and Innovation, Teddi R. Barber, has been selected as a speaker on the “Healthcare Town Hall: A Community Discussion on Data and Population Health” panel at the Synapse Summit. Teddi will join Florida’s best innovators, payers, and providers to discuss how technology can, and will, impact healthcare in 2020 and beyond. The Synapse Summit will take place in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on February 11-12th, 2020.

The Synapse Summit was designed for anyone wanting to build a thriving and prosperous future for Florida. Florida is a hotbed for innovation and entrepreneurship and the Synapse Summit brings this ecosystem together to share ideas, resources, and opportunities with the community. The Summit is a powerful platform filled with a high variety of consumers, business and community leaders, and entrepreneurs. With hundreds of speakers and thousands of attendees across different industries, innovation and inspiration can be found everywhere.

Teddi Barber plans to discuss how the health care industry is ripe for disruption in the “Healthcare Town hall: A Community Discussion on Data and Population Health” panel. Teddi will use her expertise and experience to take the audience across the Health Care Continuum and dive into an in-depth, candid discussion on the myriad of drivers influencing disruption in the health care and life sciences space. From increased merger and acquisition activity to the continued injection of technology and interoperability, the health care panel will share forecasts on what is to come in 2020 and beyond.

“I am honored to join the Synapse Summit as a speaker representing the health care industry and sharing my views on digital disruption, innovative transformation and how we, as leaders in the industry, are navigating the changing business climate” said Teddi Barber, Vice President at Stonehill. “Synapse has created a unique space for leaders to discuss critical change agents in all industries; and how intrapreneurs, entrepreneurs, and the like are meeting that change with precision in strategy and innovation in execution.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers. Visit the Stonehill website at https://www.stonehillinnovation.com/﻿

About Teddi R. Barber:

Over the course of the past decade, Teddi Barber has become synonymous with driving business excellence through her expertise in financial performance analysis, industry evaluation, strategic planning/modeling and organizational development. A highly proficient strategist, Teddi is a true catalyst for business disruption and igniting innovative change. As Vice President of Stonehill, she embodies the vision of the enterprise in its efforts to inject entrepreneurial agility and innovation to its client’s portfolio. Prior to joining Stonehill, Teddi served as part of the corporate management team for Shriners Hospitals for Children®, where she managed the organization’s largest division at its international headquarters with functions spanning hospital administration, facilities, health information management, supply chain management, information technology, orthotics and prosthetics and telehealth. She is an esteemed member of the American College of Health Care Executives (ACHE) in pursuit of her fellowship. To learn more about Teddi Barber, visit https://www.stonehillinnovation.com/team/2019/8/12/vice-president-teddi-r-barber.



