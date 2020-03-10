Bravas, the nation’s leading installer of luxury smart home systems, adds Austin as a sales location

Austin Location joins Bravas LLC

Bravas works with your team to ensure that technology complements and enhances any space, rather than distracts.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, USA, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravas LLC , the nation’s leading installer of luxury smart home systems, has added Austin as its first new sales location in 2020. Austin is the first location to join Bravas since the merger of 15 independent smart-home design-build firms last year to create Bravas LLC.Bravas is based in Overland Park, Kansas, has locations in 13 states, annual revenues of around $75 million, and a team of more than 290 professionals, including designers, engineers, installers, technicians and programmers that have earned hundreds of industry awards and certifications. With this coverage, Bravas has a unique ability to service your home throughout the US - whether it’s building a new home, setting up a vacation home or moving across the country“We are excited to add Austin as our latest location,” said Ryan Anderson, CEO of Bravas. “Texas and Austin in particular, is a fast-growing market and is looking for a high-quality integrator like Bravas. We are excited to bring the Bravas experience to the Austin, San Marcos and San Antonio market.”“The team in Austin are very happy to be joining the larger Bravas family,” said Joel Marinaccio, General Manager of Bravas Austin. “As part of Bravas we will now have the opportunity to offer our clients a broader array of lifestyle technologies that fit their budget and exceed their expectations. Additionally, we will now have more resources to attract and retain the best talent locally to support those customers.”About Bravas LLCBRAVAS is a leading national technology integrator that provides Beautiful Places and Smart Spaces for where their customers live, work, and play. Focused on the luxury market, BRAVAS completes more than 3,500 residential and commercial projects across the US every year.



